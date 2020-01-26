South Shores School helps families in need

DECATUR — The South Shores School food pantry started a few years ago due to a student in Jeanene Edrington's class.
Edrington kept a few snacks in her classroom, and they kept disappearing. She discovered that it was this student, who had to take care of her younger siblings while their mother worked, which included feeding them their evening meal. Because her mother barely made enough to pay rent and the power bill, the pantry was often bare, and the child was feeding her siblings the snacks she took from Edrington's classroom.
Once Edrington found out the home situation of the child, she was inspired to begin the food pantry, which has grown to serve 28 families at the school, with 15 more on a waiting list because there aren't enough supplies and volunteers to help them all.
Help comes from Northeast Community Fund, the Central Illinois Food Bank and the Macon County Probation office. A person sentenced to community service hours can “buy” those hours by donating food, Edrington said.
They store the food at Vintage Church on West Eldorado Street because there's not enough room at the school, and on Wednesdays, volunteers from the church and from South Shores School pack up boxes and bags and deliver them to the families on their list.
“God bless them for doing that,” Edrington said. “After we fill the boxes, they come pick them up and each crew has five or six families and they do the home deliveries. A lot of these people don't have transportation to get to the food banks, or they work at McDonald's and take a bus (to work) and a lot of times the hours of the food banks don't coincide with (their time off work).”
The boxes are filled with staples such as milk, bread, eggs, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned goods, cereal and granola bars. The volunteers make sure they include items that a child can make on his or her own such as canned soup because many of the parents have irregular hours at their jobs.
Paula Busboom, a teaching assistant at South Shores, said more donations and volunteers would help them decrease the waiting list.
“This is a means to help them out between when they're getting other assistance,” Busboom said. “We have a grandmother, a mother and maybe four kids, and grandma also watches other grandkids, so we have a couple of families where there may be 10 people in the family. A lot of our families are single-parent and we find that the staples are just things to help them get by. We've also been able to make some really good connections with those families and find out other needs that the families have.”
Things many of us take for granted, Busboom said, such as curtains to hang at the windows, shampoo and soap, sheets for the bed, are out of reach for some of the poorest families in the school. Kids might spill something on their clothes at school or have an accident and need other clothes to change into.
“A couple of years ago we had a family that their microwave blew up,” Busboom said. “And that was their only means to cook with. They didn't have a stove. We're talking very, very basic (needs). We're learning what a lot of these families need. Right now we have a family that we're trying to help them get some furniture. I think one of the most meaningful pieces out of this, for both the staff and our students, is the building of relationships with those families.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter