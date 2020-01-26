South Shores School helps families in need

“God bless them for doing that,” Edrington said. “After we fill the boxes, they come pick them up and each crew has five or six families and they do the home deliveries. A lot of these people don't have transportation to get to the food banks, or they work at McDonald's and take a bus (to work) and a lot of times the hours of the food banks don't coincide with (their time off work).”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The boxes are filled with staples such as milk, bread, eggs, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned goods, cereal and granola bars. The volunteers make sure they include items that a child can make on his or her own such as canned soup because many of the parents have irregular hours at their jobs.

Paula Busboom, a teaching assistant at South Shores, said more donations and volunteers would help them decrease the waiting list.

“This is a means to help them out between when they're getting other assistance,” Busboom said. “We have a grandmother, a mother and maybe four kids, and grandma also watches other grandkids, so we have a couple of families where there may be 10 people in the family. A lot of our families are single-parent and we find that the staples are just things to help them get by. We've also been able to make some really good connections with those families and find out other needs that the families have.”