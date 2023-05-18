DECATUR — Jaiden Little had never gone fishing before Thursday, and if it weren't for touching “spiny” fish, as he phrased it, he enjoyed it.

“It's a school activity,” the South Shores School sixth grader said. “It's fun. It's scary.”

The Early Bird Kiwanis Club provides the bait and tackle, and offers the kids a 15-minute lesson in how to to fish safely. The event took place at Dreamland Lake in Fairview Park. A few brave ducks floated around the middle of the pond, and the flock of Canada geese watched from the shore.

“We do fishing programs like this, where we invite schools and other groups, like I'm doing a program with the Boys and Girls Club,” said Herb Dreier, who is retired from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The program began while he was working for them and he has continued it since retiring 10 years ago.

“The kids come out and I talk a little bit about safety and I want them all to catch a fish. A lot of these kids have never fished before or touched a fish and it's a new experience for them.”

He likes for the kids to have an adult family member along, and in the case of Thursday's event with South Shores, the school sent home permission slips and specified that the children needed to bring a grandparent or relative in that age group, not a parent or a sibling. Volunteers and members of Early Bird Kiwanis were available to substitute if a student's grandparents weren't able to participate.

Jaiden's grandmother, Shontrale Williams, accompanied him. She has fished before herself and once took some young family members to a fish market in her former hometown of Chicago, without realizing how it would affect them. Employees kill and clean the fish after a customer chooses what they want and the kids were horrified.

“They said, 'We're not going to eat that!'” Williams said, chuckling. “I don't know what I was thinking.”

She said she was “amazed” that Jaiden wanted to participate.

“I'm kind of glad he did because it can teach them patience and discipline,” she said. “We're going to make a habit out of (going fishing) now.”

Maci Burns, a fifth grader, wore her fishing hat and is an old hand at fishing, though usually she goes with family members to a small pond. There were more people at the school event than she's used to having around when fishing, she said.

Fish were released as soon as they were caught and put back into Dreamland Lake, usually by an adult since many of the kids were like Jaiden and reluctant to touch the fish themselves. And it takes a certain expertise to remove a hook without doing further damage to the fish.

South Shores has participated in the grandparents/grandchildren fishing day for more than 20 years, said parent liaison Patti Janes, and usually the students are divided into two groups, with younger children going a different day than the older ones. This year, however, the younger kids' excursion was rained out on Tuesday, so the ones whose grandparents could come on Thursday were allowed to participate with the older students.

“It's wonderful,” Janes said. “As you can tell, they're very focused on what they're doing, and they love it.”

Photos: Yahara Fishing Club’s 25th annual Kids Ice Fishing Day