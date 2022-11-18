Special education teachers short on numbers, long on job satisfaction

DECATUR – Jake LeVeck learned to read Braille in kindergarten and is proficient, but it takes longer to read Braille than print.

“He has a Braille copy of everything, but sometimes we ask him if he'd like for us to read it to him, because if he had to read every last thing in Braille, it would probably take him all day long,” said Jennifer Detmers, a teacher for the visually impaired with the Macon-Piatt Special Education District.

Special education, like regular education, is facing severe shortages in teachers and staff, and for students like Jake, a junior at Eisenhower High School, the accommodations needed for him to get an education are critical. Detmers and the Braillists who transcribe printed study materials into Braille for him are specialists in their fields and require specific training to be able to do their jobs.

Jake, for example, is a typically developing student in all other ways, but his visual impairment also means he had to learn to get around on his own. He attends the Heartland Technical Academy in the afternoons and takes a city bus to get there. He has a Braille note-taking machine that he uses in class. Technology has made transcription and acquiring materials in Braille less labor-intensive than it once was, but somebody still has to do those things.

Detmers is one of three teachers of the visually impaired in the Macon-Piatt Special Education District, with a caseload of 12 students, and she does a lot of driving to serve them all. Some have other disabilities in addition to their visual impairment and require several accommodations.

“I work with assistive technology devices all the way to Braille instruction,” Detmers said. “I go into their home schools and we service them there depending on what they need. Jake is a Braille reader and writer, so we're here everyday. He gets everything adapted into Braille, all of his class work.”

Special education encompasses a variety of specific services, including teachers for students who are hearing or visually impaired, students who are non-verbal with significant delays, social workers, speech-language pathologists, nurses, early childhood teachers, social-emotional development educators, and cross-categorical teachers who have a wide range of skills.

Kathy Horath, executive director of Macon-Piatt Special Education, is hoping to encourage more students to choose a career in special education. With such a variety of roles available, she said, educators require patience, creativity, and determination to work in the field, but the rewards are equally significant.

She recently visited a student at Hope Academy who is blind, has multiple heath issues, and is non-verbal. He has a nurse due to the health issues. His teacher was working with him on a lesson about Thanksgiving and she had created a turkey with different textures for every feather.

“She didn't get any real responses from him,” Horath said. “He didn't really initiate using his hand until she got to the toys.”

But that teacher kept trying, Horath said, and that's what it takes.

In the Essential Skills classroom at MacArthur High School, teacher Karrie Anderson played a game of Uno with her students. Of six students in the room, two speak and four do not. A device called a switch, with two large buttons, one red and one yellow, can be programmed with various messages, and during the game, one button said “my turn” and the other “your turn.” The students were encouraged to press the correct button as the game went on, even if a teaching assistant had to help, to keep them engaged. Playing Uno helps them with colors, numbers, and dexterity and is one of many activities they do to learn.

Anderson intended to be a pharmacist when she began college, but in her second year, switched to special education.

“I don't know why,” she said with a smile. “But it was the right decision. God knew what He was doing.”

After 33 years as a special education teacher, she still loves her job and her students, whom she has for their entire high school experience. A class of six students, with Anderson and three teaching assistants, requires a lot of attention and energy. Some of the students require diaper changes. They work on brushing their teeth, washing their faces, cooking, recognizing how to dress for various weather, and other daily tasks. The staff reads them stories and asks them questions about the story. They work on numbers and science. Each student has specific academic and social needs and no two Individualized Education Plans are alike.

The special education district needs people in every area, but the highest needs are for nurses, speech-language pathologists and school psychologists.

“I can't close school,” Horath said. “What we're finding is that what we need most is teachers. Last year, I had to shut a program down in social-emotional development.”

School psychologist Fred Spitzzeri took a psychology class in high school and was fascinated with the subject, so he majored in psychology in college and obtained a master's degree. A certified school psychologist must undergo a full one year internship and extensive extra training, but Spitzzeri said he wouldn't change a thing.

“People ask me what I make, working as a school psychologist, and I tell them, 'I make a difference,'” he said.

His job consists of administering testing when a student has been referred for possible placement in special education and the required tests every three years to ensure a student still needs special education. Sometimes they have advanced enough they can be returned to regular education.

As a school social worker, Tracey Daniels not only works with special education students who need help learning social and study skills, but with general education students who might need someone to talk to. Sometimes a student has experienced a trauma like a parent's violent death. And after two years of isolation due to COVID-19, some students who were managing or seemed to be before that now need some mental health care. Sometimes a parent or teacher suggests Daniels meet with a child, but a student can ask to see her on his or her own, too.

The job is challenging and she has hard days, she said, but she has no desire to be anywhere else. She was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered in her children's schools and when people turned to her for advice and help, she decided she should seek training and professional certification.

“I thought, I need more,” she said. “I need to be able to really and truly help people. I talked to Randy Grigg (retired superintendent of Central A&M schools) and he said he'd known me since I was 14 and I'd always been a social worker. What really sealed it was, I knew I wanted to do something that was going to help children. I didn't want to be in private practice. I wanted to be able to reach kids whose parents didn't have the resources to take them to therapy. I wanted to be able to work with my impoverished children. I wanted to be able to work with my wealthy children whose parents don't believe they need therapy because they're wealthy. It's a wide gamut.”

When Shannon Carter started college at Illinois State University, she intended to be a teacher for the hearing impaired, but while choosing classes, she took some in teaching students with learning disabilities and was hooked on that. Now a cross-categorical teacher at Dennis School's Kaleidoscope campus, she works with kids who need extra help in reading and math, kids who have cognitive impairments, kids with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, kids with medical conditions and emotional disabilities.

“Sometimes I don't even remember the label,” Carter said. “Kids are just kids. They're individuals and what they need, they get. There's lots of stuff I get to do with them, but when it comes down to it, they're just kids.”