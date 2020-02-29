'Speed interviewing' gives Millikin University students job search experience

This year, it was more of a “speed dating” style of interview, where students were interviewed in pairs for 15 minutes, with a five-minute feedback session for administrators to give them tips on improving their performance, then moved to the next administrator and did it all again. After lunch, administrators had a chance to do call-backs if they had met a student they wanted to see again.

“All the administrators are a representative group, from early childhood buildings all the way through high school,” Barnes said. “Some of them are here looking for a science teacher, or a math teacher. The process of the interviews is more free flow. It's truly a mock interview process.”

By having the students move through so many interviews in such a short time, Barnes said, it gave them the chance to improve their interview skills on the spot and gave the administrators a chance to see more students in less time. This year there were more students and more administrators at the event than they've ever had: 50 students and 25 administrators. Some of the Millikin students are already student-teaching and couldn't get away, and some administrators who had planned to attend had to cancel, or there would have been more.

