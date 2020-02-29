'Speed interviewing' gives Millikin University students job search experience

DECATUR – Evan Miller was studying to be a social worker when he decided it was time for a break, and left school to work for a while.
Friends kept urging him to consider teaching, he said.
“I'm probably the oldest student here,” Miller said with a chuckle. “It's really cool coming back to education.”
Miller, 30, was one of 50 Millikin University students participating in the annual Interview Bootcamp, when the School of Education invites administrators who are Millikin alums to visit and conduct mock interviews with students to give them practice and feedback. In some cases, students have been offered a job on the spot. The event was started by Millikin alumni as a way to give back to the university, but with the statewide teacher shortage, it can also give administrators a chance to fill some positions for next year.
“In the past, the logistics of the whole event was very prescriptive,” said Pamela Barnes, director of the School of Education. “We would choose students based on their major and assign them to interview with specific administrators who were looking to fill that role.”
This year, it was more of a “speed dating” style of interview, where students were interviewed in pairs for 15 minutes, with a five-minute feedback session for administrators to give them tips on improving their performance, then moved to the next administrator and did it all again. After lunch, administrators had a chance to do call-backs if they had met a student they wanted to see again.
“All the administrators are a representative group, from early childhood buildings all the way through high school,” Barnes said. “Some of them are here looking for a science teacher, or a math teacher. The process of the interviews is more free flow. It's truly a mock interview process.”
By having the students move through so many interviews in such a short time, Barnes said, it gave them the chance to improve their interview skills on the spot and gave the administrators a chance to see more students in less time. This year there were more students and more administrators at the event than they've ever had: 50 students and 25 administrators. Some of the Millikin students are already student-teaching and couldn't get away, and some administrators who had planned to attend had to cancel, or there would have been more.
You have free articles remaining.
Illinois state licensing categories have changed for educators, and students can choose from early childhood, which is birth through second grade; elementary education, first through sixth grade; secondary, which is seventh through 12th grade, and middle school, fifth through eighth grade. The more grades and subjects a candidate has endorsements for on their license, the more flexible they can be when seeking a job, Barnes said.
At Millikin, students also have field experience beginning in their freshman year, so they can find out very early in their college education if they've chosen a career path that suits them, or not. Barnes, for example, didn't have any field experience until her junior year in college, and while that worked out for her, it might not always be the case. Better for a student to find out early that teaching isn't what they really want, and that does happen, she said.
By the time they're seniors and doing their student teaching, they've had plenty of experience and are ready, and several administrators have told her, after the mock interviews, that they were impressed with how confident the students were during interviews.
Miller said he thinks his background in social work is going to be useful as he begins teaching. The administrators conducting the interviews and panel discussion spent a lot of time talking about building relationships.
“I always knew I wanted to work with kids,” Miller said. “I wasn't a good student when I was growing up, but when I was looking into it, I realized how much education and social work go hand in hand. I always tell people you can't really teach until that social aspect is figured out. If they're having a hard time, you can't get through to them until you get past that.”
Amber Johnson, a Decatur native, is a secondary education major with a concentration in social science.
“I really liked the experience, especially because it isn't a really strict environment of a (real) interview experience,” Johnson said. “It takes the pressure off even if they are hiring for your position. Also, you're paired with a classmate, and we're all familiar with each other, so that makes it more comfortable. It was beneficial, and being with a Millikin alum, they went through mostly the same education process, so they know about performance learning and certain terminology that other superintendents wouldn't know.”
______________________________________________________________
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter