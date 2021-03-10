 Skip to main content
Spelling bees are back after a pandemic year off
1:54 Watch now: Arnav Kulluru National History Bee Winner

DECATUR — Last year's champion spellers didn't get to go to Washington, D.C.

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the national bee is on again, though it will look quite different from the norm, and local spellers will battle it out at the Regional Spelling Bee on March 13 at Richland Community College's Shilling Auditorium.

“We have a couple of counties not participating, so we have 22 spellers (in the regional bee),” said Matt Snyder, superintendent for the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. “It's just going to be a normal bee. Each speller can bring one spectator with them and we'll space them out on the stage like we did for the (Macon) county bee. It will be just as close to normal as we can get it.”

The spellers will wear their masks while seated between turns, and when it's their turn to spell, will go to the microphone, take off their masks to spell, and replace it before returning to their seats, he said.

The winner of the regional bee will be eligible for the national bee.

According to Scripps' website, preliminary, quarter-final and semi-final portions of the national bee will be held virtually, with the top 12 spellers moving on to in-person finals on July 8 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla.

The finals will be broadcast live during prime time on ESPN 2 and the semi-finals will be broadcast live on June 27. Dates for the preliminary and quarter-final broadcasts have not yet been scheduled.

PHOTOS: 41st Regional Spelling Bee in 2019

 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

