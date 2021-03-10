Spelling bees are back after a pandemic year off

DECATUR — Last year's champion spellers didn't get to go to Washington, D.C.

The annual Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the national bee is on again, though it will look quite different from the norm, and local spellers will battle it out at the Regional Spelling Bee on March 13 at Richland Community College's Shilling Auditorium.

“We have a couple of counties not participating, so we have 22 spellers (in the regional bee),” said Matt Snyder, superintendent for the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education. “It's just going to be a normal bee. Each speller can bring one spectator with them and we'll space them out on the stage like we did for the (Macon) county bee. It will be just as close to normal as we can get it.”

The spellers will wear their masks while seated between turns, and when it's their turn to spell, will go to the microphone, take off their masks to spell, and replace it before returning to their seats, he said.

The winner of the regional bee will be eligible for the national bee.