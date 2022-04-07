St. Teresa breaks ground for first-ever track, and more

DECATUR – Thursday was a day for celebration at St. Teresa High School, if a little chilly for the celebratory milkshakes.

“We thought the milkshakes would be a good idea when we ordered them,” quipped Executive Director Ken Hendriksen.

The damp and cloudy day didn't stop the cheers when the official groundbreaking crew turned over shovels of dirt for a new eight-lane all-weather track which is part of a refurbishing of the athletic fields. The project includes turf for the football/soccer and baseball/softball fields and a new electronic scoreboard.

St. Teresa has never had a track, and athletic director Todd Vohland said if he had a dollar for every time someone has asked him when the school was going to get a track, he could retire.

Work has already begun and to make room for the track, the football field will move about 20 yards south of its present location and 20 yards east, almost to the tree line, Vohland said. The announcer's booth, which is situated around the 40-yard line now, will be at the 50-yard line, and a fence will enclose the fields. The $4.25 million project will be completed by Aug. 18, in time for the season's first home soccer match. The school already has $3 million promised from private donors.

“I'm going to tell you, when we get done, it's going to be the finest facility in Central Illinois,” Hendriksen said. “I'm starting my 15th year at St. Teresa, and before now, our (fundraising) campaigns have been necessities. The tuckpointing, the roofs, we had the air conditioning put in, the HVAC, we had the weight room that was needed, and also the Sustain the Future campaign, has all been very necessary. This is a 'want,' and there's nothing wrong with a 'want.' This will build the future for years for St. Teresa and I'm really happy that we're going to get that done.”

Jessica Randolph, a 2003 graduate and track standout, told the students that when she started running track, she couldn't finish her first race. A two-time all-stater and 800 meter record holder at St. Teresa, she credits St. Teresa with giving her the drive to keep at it.

“The reason why I had so much success really had so much to do with St. Teresa and Coach Vohland and this educational environment,” Randolph said. “It taught me how to succeed, and how to fail, and how to work hard, and how to be dedicated, and how to work hard, and all of those things. It transformed me.”

Though the school has had great success in cross country and track, said junior Martin Velchek, who is in both sports and junior class president, the lack of a track has been a problem.

“A track will help us train harder and hopefully have more success in the future,” he said.

For other sports and for physical education classes, said Matt Brummer, a football player and vice president of the junior class, the track will allow for conditioning workouts.

“I know for football, we won't have any more canceled practices for rain and snow, and no more mud,” he said. “It will help our baseball team as well because they'll have a nice field for themselves as well. It looks more appealing to kids who will want to come to St. Teresa, too.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.