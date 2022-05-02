St. Teresa High School community pulls together for injured teacher

DECATUR — St. Teresa High School staff and students are raising funds to help Amber Johnson, a teacher and girls' track coach at the school who was injured in a traffic accident late Friday.

Johnson was leaving St. Teresa a little after 10 p.m. on Friday when her 2020 Ford Escape was hit by a 2006 Chrysler 300. The 27-year-old male driver of the Chrysler was not injured. His 40-year-old female passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Johnson is in intensive care with life-threatening injuries including injuries to her head, neck, wrists, lower back and hips.

Decatur police said there was no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The Rev. Michael Trummer, the school's chaplain, wrote a prayer which he posted on the school's Facebook page and which the school family is using daily to pray for Johnson's recovery. A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Johnson's medical bills and the school is selling gift cards to help her family with expenses such as gas, said Jenny Brummer, dean of students.

"Father Trummer had a prayer service, a Mass and an Adoration over the weekend (on Johnson's behalf)," Brummer said. "We've been working with her classes today. Everyone's very hopeful and we have a positive outlook at this time."

To help, call the school office at (217) 875- 2431.

