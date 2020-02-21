St. Teresa High School students beat Kindness Challenge goal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It can be holding a door for someone, smiling at someone in the hallway, making someone laugh at lunch,” said Mary Davis, adviser for the SADD chapter at St. Teresa.

Every morning during announcements, Davis said, the students heard a suggestion for the day, to give them ideas for ways to show kindness to others.

Students who logged at least 50 acts of kindness received a pair of orange or blue socks on Friday and all the students had a milkshake from McDonald's to celebrate.

Part of the Kindness Challenge is to collect gently used sneakers of all sizes to send to Third World children who have no shoes. Singer/songwriter Zachary Freedom, who visited the school on Jan. 27 to introduce and kick off the Kindness Challenge, promised the students a video of him and his team delivering the sneakers. The goal is 300 pairs by Easter, April 12. St. Teresa is about a third of the way to that goal and will accept donations from the community, as well.

The challenge was a success partly, Davis said, because teachers were on board with the effort and encouraged students to perform acts of kindness in class.

“I think it's made people nicer,” McNamara said.

