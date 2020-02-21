You are the owner of this article.
St. Teresa High School students beat Kindness Challenge goal
St. Teresa High School students beat Kindness Challenge goal

DECATUR – Two weeks ago, 5,000 acts of kindness seemed like a big goal.

On Friday, St. Teresa High School's Students Against Destructive Decisions President Sydney McNamara announced that the school exceeded that goal comfortably, with 5,560 acts of kindness logged since Jan. 27. With 226 students enrolled, that works out to an average of more than 24 acts of kindness per students.

Students had Kindness Journals in which they wrote down the nice things they were doing to meet The Great Kindness Challenge, a national effort to get students to make kindness a habit, and the acts themselves don't have to be huge.

“It was kind of up to interpretation,” McNamara said.

Kindness ninjas: Warrensburg-Latham students challenged to change lives

“I think Senor (Luis) Peralta, when he saw someone doing something kind for someone else in his class, he would write it down for them,” said Sydney Donath, treasurer of SADD. “You don't always realize you're doing a kind thing, so any time he saw someone doing a kind thing, he would write it down.”

“It can be holding a door for someone, smiling at someone in the hallway, making someone laugh at lunch,” said Mary Davis, adviser for the SADD chapter at St. Teresa.

Every morning during announcements, Davis said, the students heard a suggestion for the day, to give them ideas for ways to show kindness to others.

Students who logged at least 50 acts of kindness received a pair of orange or blue socks on Friday and all the students had a milkshake from McDonald's to celebrate.

Part of the Kindness Challenge is to collect gently used sneakers of all sizes to send to Third World children who have no shoes. Singer/songwriter Zachary Freedom, who visited the school on Jan. 27 to introduce and kick off the Kindness Challenge, promised the students a video of him and his team delivering the sneakers. The goal is 300 pairs by Easter, April 12. St. Teresa is about a third of the way to that goal and will accept donations from the community, as well.

The challenge was a success partly, Davis said, because teachers were on board with the effort and encouraged students to perform acts of kindness in class.

“I think it's made people nicer,” McNamara said.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

