St. Teresa High School students embody school motto: 'I will serve'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Each semester the school also sets up a service day when students fan out across the community and spend the day raking leaves for seniors, or serving at Good Samaritan Inn, or helping out at Northeast Community Fund, in addition to the opportunities students have to choose their individual volunteer options.

The Judy Mason Thanksgiving Basket Project is one of the ways in which St. Teresa students serve. Event organizer Julia Livingston, a St. Teresa alum, always asks students to help out with the loading of the boxes.

“We organize the entire thing,” Livingston said. “But the most organized day has to be distribution day because that's when 4,000 boxes go out to 60 churches and agencies. It's got to be the most organized today, and that's why it's nice to be able to consistently ask the same school (for help). They're really dependable. They're pretty willing to make sure they get me a certain number of kids that day, and they're always good workers. They're diligent. You just give them instructions and they get on task, which is really nice.”