St. Teresa teacher Arlis DeJaynes receives Seton Award

“It isn’t often you get an English teacher speechless,” DeJaynes said. “I thank all of you, but more than anything, I know that whatever path I have been led on, in Jeremiah, it says that God will direct your path, and I think the path that I’ve been on has been a long and winding road and sometimes we go kicking and screaming down that path, but we are put on that path for a reason. All of you have met me on my path. Every one of you and my students in the past have made my life different because of that path. God bless you. I appreciate everything you have done. Thank you very much. It is an honor I will never forget.”