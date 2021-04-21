St. Teresa teacher Arlis DeJaynes receives Seton Award

DECATUR — St. Teresa High School teacher Arlis DeJaynes was surprised on Wednesday with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Award. Bishop Thomas Paprocki presented the award to her at the school.
The award recognizes a Catholic educator who embodies the ideals of Seton, who founded Catholic schools in the United States: a teacher who represents Catholic faith and instills it in her students, and authentically lives out what it means to be Catholic.
DeJaynes has taught for 35 years and will retire at the end of the academic year.
“It isn’t often you get an English teacher speechless,” DeJaynes said. “I thank all of you, but more than anything, I know that whatever path I have been led on, in Jeremiah, it says that God will direct your path, and I think the path that I’ve been on has been a long and winding road and sometimes we go kicking and screaming down that path, but we are put on that path for a reason. All of you have met me on my path. Every one of you and my students in the past have made my life different because of that path. God bless you. I appreciate everything you have done. Thank you very much. It is an honor I will never forget.”
The Office for Catholic Schools and Office for Communications for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, organizers of the award, received nearly 100 nominations. In all, 36 teachers were nominated from all corners of the diocese. A team consisting of former educators in the diocese pored through the nominations and read all the stories of impact about each teacher, narrowing the list to five finalists. In the end, DeJaynes rose to the top.
“Mrs. DeJaynes was the teacher that taught more than a subject,” said Kaylee Kleist, a former student. “She taught me life lessons and always shared some of her stories to encourage us to get back up when we get knocked down. I still remember her quotes today that have helped me get through hard times. Mrs. DeJanyes was so talented in many different ways and so kind to every student. She worked hard, cared about her students, and was willing to help anyone who needed it, even if it meant taking time out of her busy day. I would not be where I am today without her.”
