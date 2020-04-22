Staff celebrate Warrensburg-Latham seniors during drive-through graduation robe pickup

WARRENSBURG — Pulling up in his pickup truck to collect his graduation robe during a pandemic was not how Carsen Hood, 18, imagined senior year would end.
“It's OK,” he said. “As long as I graduate.”
Warrensburg-Latham High School set up a drive-through for seniors on Wednesday, with the path lined with their teachers from high school, middle school and elementary school, holding signs and decked out in Cardinal red and gold. Students buy their graduation robes instead of renting them as their parents likely did, and this year's new design features the school mascot embroidered on the left shoulder.
“I thought, let's do something fun,” said Principal Jonathan Downing, who put on a graduation robe himself for the occasion and interviewed seniors as they went by for a Facebook Live event. “At first I was just going to invite anybody who wanted to come, but it would have been hard to obey the restrictions (for social distancing), so I thought I'd invite the whole staff from the district.”
It's a small district, and a number of students have attended the schools since kindergarten, he said, and by setting up a drive-through lane with teachers staying near their own cars, the students would be able to see all their teachers from those years, cheering and waving and holding signs, most of which included hearts and messages along the lines of “We love our seniors.”
Downing's secretary, Joi Hill, dressed in the school mascot costume, and nearly all the teachers, and a good number of students, decorated their cars and wore spirit wear for the occasion.
The hope is still to be able to have some sort of in-person ceremony, perhaps in July, said Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle, but the staff is also working on a backup plan of a virtual ceremony, if necessary.
“One of our valedictorians is entering the military,” she said. “If we wait too long, he won't be able to come.”
The booster club was at the event, too, handing out candy and gift cards to seniors. The candy, said President Melissa Leathers, was bought to sell at spring sporting events – concessions is how the booster club raises most of its funds to buy uniforms for the teams – and that candy would be stale by fall, if schools open back up by then.
“We thought, rather than waste it, we'd give it to our seniors,” she said.
The booster club has enough savings to buy the next uniforms on their rotating schedule, but without the spring influx of funds, they'll need a strong fall season, she said.
Losing out on spring sports has been tough on the student athletes, said track coach Tammy Davis. The athletes aren't handling it well, she said.
“You always think about what could have been,” Davis said. “I had a pretty good team this year for track, and I really thought we were going to do some things. We did one indoor meet at Mount Zion and that was it. We had lots of practices, though. I have one senior who's taking it pretty hard.”
