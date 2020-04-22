Staff celebrate Warrensburg-Latham seniors during drive-through graduation robe pickup

It's a small district, and a number of students have attended the schools since kindergarten, he said, and by setting up a drive-through lane with teachers staying near their own cars, the students would be able to see all their teachers from those years, cheering and waving and holding signs, most of which included hearts and messages along the lines of “We love our seniors.”

Downing's secretary, Joi Hill, dressed in the school mascot costume, and nearly all the teachers, and a good number of students, decorated their cars and wore spirit wear for the occasion.

The hope is still to be able to have some sort of in-person ceremony, perhaps in July, said Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle, but the staff is also working on a backup plan of a virtual ceremony, if necessary.

“One of our valedictorians is entering the military,” she said. “If we wait too long, he won't be able to come.”