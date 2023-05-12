DECATUR — Desire Lee took a well-deserved break on Friday from her high school class work.

“I’m happy to be here so I don’t have to be in my classes,” she said. “Homework can be made up.”

Desire was invited to the “Because We Are Proud of You” Youth Empowerment Day, which was held on Friday during the school day at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Nearly 2,000 Decatur students, administration and volunteers ate, played games, and listened to live music during the outdoor event. A mechanical bull was also part of the fun.

As a high school freshman, Desire said she has been taking college classes as well as high school courses. “So I have to stay on top of my A-game,” she said. “This feels like it pays off.”

The event was hosted by the Sherrod’s Independent Mentoring Program, or SIMP Inc., the Decatur Police Department and Macon County law enforcement, with funding from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. The goal was to recognize students who maintained good grades, represented good behavior, good attendance, acts of kindness and volunteer opportunities.

Jarmese Sherrod said this is the first event she has organized of its kind. “And I’ve been praying all day it wouldn’t rain,” she said. “The kids are having a good time. I love it.”

Sherrod and Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery began planning the school event nearly a year ago.

“We let the kids know that law enforcement has their back, that we want them to have a safe summer and celebrate their success,” Sherrod said. "This day is about the youth. It is all for them and it is free."

Officers took part in some of the activities along with the students.

“It’s important for us to interact with the youth in our community,” Rosenbery said. “This gives us the opportunity to be in a fun environment.”

All Decatur schools, including grade schools, middle schools and high schools, were invited. Sixteen accepted the invitation. The schools decided which students would be allowed to attend the event.

Jody Giberson and Ashley Robinson, sixth grade school teachers at Muffley School, were given only two weeks to select their students. They brought 66 fifth and sixth graders. “They couldn’t have any behavioral issues and they had to be passing all their classes,” Robinson said. “We still had kids this morning that were begging us to come.”

“It did serve as a good motivator for grades,” Giberson said.

Madisen Park is a behavioral interventionist for the school district. “I try to push my students, ‘what can we do today so we can earn this field trip’,” she said. “Can we ask for makeup work? Can we ask for help?”

Muffley sixth grader Kierra Lofton and her friend Tamiyah Lofton had taken part in several of the activities by lunch time. “We’ve been doing the bouncy house,” Tamiyah said.

“I’ve been getting dessert,” Kierra said. “Then there’s music to dance to.”

