Starburst vs. Kit Kit 2020: Shelbyville students hold an election of their own

“We were afraid to get too wordy because the electoral college can get confusing,” said teacher Kati Sievers. “We got the idea from a blog years ago, but because there was so much energy around the election this year, we finally put it into action. We wanted students to learn about the election process and government without actually getting into politics.”

Teachers created a map like the ones used on TV news shows to keep track of the voting and which candy won which states. Students each made an electoral map of their own as well.

“A general election was held with the final vote results of 38-Starburst, 18-Kit Kat,” Scott said. “After the popular vote was determined, students gathered as the electoral college. While this is a very difficult concept to understand, third-graders grasped the idea by taking part in a simulation."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Starbust won more than 270 of the electoral votes, in addition to a majority of the popular vote, he said.

Third-grader Gabe Pritchard thought the electoral college project was great — and educational.