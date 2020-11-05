Starburst vs. Kit Kit 2020: Shelbyville students hold an election of their own

SHELBYVILLE — Starburst is the new candy president at Main Street School in Shelbyville.
Teaching staff at the school, which serves first- through third-grade students, developed a unit to help children learn about elections and the electoral college this week. They used Starburst and Kit Kat as the candidates because kids relate to candy, said Principal Ryan Scott.
“(Candy) is something students have a strong opinion about and can relate to,” Scott said. “They started by choosing two candy parties: fruity and chocolate. Then, students held a primary election to narrow it down to their two candidates, Starburst and Kit Kat.
"From there, students campaigned for their candidate by creating slogans, posters, buttons, and even taste testing. Each party prepared a debate speech to try to persuade voters.”
To create “states,” students gathered in groups based on the first letter of their name. The citizens of that “state” then chose an elector. Each group drew the name of an actual state out of a hat to find out how many electoral votes they had.
“We were afraid to get too wordy because the electoral college can get confusing,” said teacher Kati Sievers. “We got the idea from a blog years ago, but because there was so much energy around the election this year, we finally put it into action. We wanted students to learn about the election process and government without actually getting into politics.”
Teachers created a map like the ones used on TV news shows to keep track of the voting and which candy won which states. Students each made an electoral map of their own as well.
“A general election was held with the final vote results of 38-Starburst, 18-Kit Kat,” Scott said. “After the popular vote was determined, students gathered as the electoral college. While this is a very difficult concept to understand, third-graders grasped the idea by taking part in a simulation."
Starbust won more than 270 of the electoral votes, in addition to a majority of the popular vote, he said.
Third-grader Gabe Pritchard thought the electoral college project was great — and educational.
“I did not understand this at all, but now I do," he said. "My family was impressed when we watched the news following the election results. This project made this make sense to me."
Third-grader Sophia Manchester wanted to talk about all she's learned about government: the three branches and what they do.
She said she feels proud of her understanding and followed the real election more closely than would have if she were not a part of this project.
“The students did reflect in discussion and in writing and are still following the election results,” Scott said. “Many of the students are discussing this with their families at home as well.”
