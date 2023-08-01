DECATUR — The Illinois State Board of Education is taking issue with the way Decatur School District officials are characterizing its response to questions surrounding the start of classes at Dennis Lab School.

“We were disheartened by recent statements made by Decatur officials in the press suggesting that ISBE has not provided your district with clear direction regarding its options for calendar adjustments under law,” State Superintendent Tony Sanders said in a letter received by the district on July 28.

The calendar adjustments are needed after Dennis Lab School's two buildings — the Mosaic campus at 1499 W. Main St. and the Kaleidoscope campus at 520 W. Wood St. — were closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns. As a result, Dennis students will attend classes in the Garfield Learning Academy building and 16 modular classrooms on the site for at least the 2023-24 school year.

But the letter said ISBE officials were in contact with Decatur school officials on the following occasions:

• July 13 email from Derreck Langwith, director of ROE/ISC Department: This email outlined what the law allows in terms of calendar adjustments and use of e-learning/remote dates.

• July 14 call from Dr. Kimako Patterson, chief of staff: In Dr. Patterson’s call with you, she reiterated the options outlined in the July 13 email communication.

• July 20 email from Dr. Jason Helfer, ISBE chief education officer–instruction: In response to an inquiry from Decatur’s Chief Operational Officer, Dr. Helfer shared additional information regarding the use of e-learning and emergency days and the five-clock hour requirement for an instructional day.

• July 25 call from Dr. Patterson: In this call, you and Dr. Patterson discussed the potential consequences for the district if it fails to provide the minimum school term specified in Section 10-19 of the School Code.

“We had a virtual meeting with the State Superintendent and his team just an hour ago (on Tuesday) to continue discussions about options for Dennis staff and students,” said Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for Decatur schools. “We are now continuing conversations about the start of school for Dennis students and hope to have information to share with our community as soon as possible.”

Late in the afternoon on Tuesday, Swarthout told the Herald & Review that the district expects to make an announcement early on Wednesday.

ISBE spokeswoman Jackie Matthews said on Monday that it is a misconception that Gov. J.B. Pritzker could provide a dispensation for Decatur schools to offer remote learning to Dennis students until all the modular classrooms are installed and ready for occupancy.

State law allows remote learning only under a disaster proclamation, like the one the governor made for the COVID-19 pandemic. No such proclamation is now in place, so Illinois schools have only five e-learning days available per school calendar year. Those days can be used in lieu of closing schools for inclement weather, for example, and would count as attendance days toward the 176 days required by law.

Each district is also required to include a minimum of five “emergency” days in their school calendars, when students are not in attendance either due to weather or another emergency, and those days have to be made up at the end of the school year or by shortening scheduled breaks like spring break or winter holiday breaks.

The five e-learning days and five emergency days could be used now, Matthews said, to allow Dennis students to begin their school year two weeks later than the rest of the district's scheduled Aug. 14 start date.

That would mean that if inclement weather during the winter required schools to be closed, the district would have to adjust the school calendar to make up those days, either by shortening breaks or adding days to the end of the year.

Swarthout said Clark also received an email from Sanders on Monday expressing sympathy with Decatur's plight and reiterating the options, which also include utilizing spaces in other buildings temporarily, or making arrangements with entities like churches or community centers to use space in their buildings until the Garfield campus is ready. As long as students receive a minimum of five clock hours of instruction per day, it counts as a full school day, he said.

“As a Dennis parent, I have no idea when school starts and have not yet bought school supplies,” said Lashonda Smith Anderson. “If our board has made a decision, why wait until the next board meeting? Just my thought as a parent, preparing for the unknown. I think Dennis staff and parents should be the first to know.”

She has one child at Dennis, she said, and her son is handling the situation well, but he has autism and likes routine and defined expectations.

“I’m hoping that he is allowed to tour the (Garfield) building before school starts,” she said.

It appears the district has overcome an additional hurdle in the process.

On Tuesday, moving vans were parked at Mosaic and district personnel were loading them with boxes they carried out of the building. There were several vehicles at Kaleidoscope, as well.

That means that teachers' personal belongings, students' records that had not yet been retrieved, and district furniture and equipment is still inside and have been inaccessible. The district has a warehouse with spare furniture and technology that could be placed into service, but teachers' lesson plans, materials and decorations would have to be replaced.

Clark said last week that she hoped to have permission from OSHA soon to allow the process of moving items out of the buildings to continue.

