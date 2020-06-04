You are the owner of this article.
State board of education releases guidance for summer school and camps
Education

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday released Part Two of the Transition Plan Advisory Workgroup’s recommendations for transitioning to in-person instruction.

All public and private schools must follow IDPH requirements in Phase 3, which:

• Prohibit more than 10 individuals from gathering in one space

• Require social distancing policies

• Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment 

Decisions regarding whether to conduct allowable activities during Phase 3 will remain at the discretion of local school authorities, in consultation with local public health departments.

Activities allowed in Phase 3 include:

• Behind-the-Wheel Instruction 

• Child Find — Districts may conduct activities pertaining to the legal requirement that schools find all children who have disabilities and who may be entitled to special education services.

• Early Childhood, Special Education, and English Learner Screenings 

• Extended School Year — Districts may offer extended school year services, as appropriate

• Host Summer Camps and Other Programs -- Schools and districts may allow buildings to be used for summer camps and other programs sponsored by third parties. Playgrounds may not be used.

• Individualized Education Program Meetings

• Mediation and Due Process Hearings

• School Registration 

• Special Education Evaluations

• Staff Meetings and Professional Development

• Summer Meals Distribution

• Summer School 

• Testing Centers 

