State board of education releases guidance for summer school and camps

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday released Part Two of the Transition Plan Advisory Workgroup’s recommendations for transitioning to in-person instruction.

All public and private schools must follow IDPH requirements in Phase 3, which:

• Prohibit more than 10 individuals from gathering in one space

• Require social distancing policies

• Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment

Decisions regarding whether to conduct allowable activities during Phase 3 will remain at the discretion of local school authorities, in consultation with local public health departments.

Activities allowed in Phase 3 include:

• Behind-the-Wheel Instruction

• Child Find — Districts may conduct activities pertaining to the legal requirement that schools find all children who have disabilities and who may be entitled to special education services.

• Early Childhood, Special Education, and English Learner Screenings