State board of education releases guidance for summer school and camps

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday released Part Two of the Transition Plan Advisory Workgroup’s recommendations for transitioning to in-person instruction.
All public and private schools must follow IDPH requirements in Phase 3, which:
• Prohibit more than 10 individuals from gathering in one space
• Require social distancing policies
• Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment
Decisions regarding whether to conduct allowable activities during Phase 3 will remain at the discretion of local school authorities, in consultation with local public health departments.
Activities allowed in Phase 3 include:
• Behind-the-Wheel Instruction
• Child Find — Districts may conduct activities pertaining to the legal requirement that schools find all children who have disabilities and who may be entitled to special education services.
• Early Childhood, Special Education, and English Learner Screenings
• Extended School Year — Districts may offer extended school year services, as appropriate
• Host Summer Camps and Other Programs -- Schools and districts may allow buildings to be used for summer camps and other programs sponsored by third parties. Playgrounds may not be used.
• Individualized Education Program Meetings
• Mediation and Due Process Hearings
• School Registration
• Special Education Evaluations
• Staff Meetings and Professional Development
• Summer Meals Distribution
• Summer School
• Testing Centers
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!