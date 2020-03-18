State board: School employees to be paid during shutdown

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education released a joint statement with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the leadership of school employee unions on Wednesday calling for all school district employees to be paid until March 30 as if schools were open.

"From March 17 through March 30, all school district employees on the district's payroll will get paid as if the schools were functioning normally, regardless of the district plans developed during this time," the statement reads.

The days have been designated "Act of God" days and will not have to be made up, the statement reads. Districts may require employees to complete work activities, but the nature of those activities will be worked out in each district with the aim of continuing education, access to meals and student support. Employees will not lose service credit toward pensions during this time. Schools are encouraged to practice social distancing and hold only necessary meetings, remotely if possible.