State: Decatur school board violated Open Meetings Act

Despite having given their approval of the bonus in the closed session, board members ultimately voted unanimously against its final authorization after 28 people gave public comments during the meeting, with some questioning the expense.

The agenda item said Dase "should be compensated $30,000.00 for his efforts and accomplishments in" fiscal year 2020. Dase, whose salary is $156,715, joined the district in 2019 and "directs and supervises all functions related to student learning and curriculum, budgets for curriculum, instruction, assessment and staff development; administers all functions relative to the federal and state grants and titles; develops, organizes and manages the day-to-day operations of the educational program," according to the district website.

The letter from Jones states that the exceptions under the Open Meetings Act are to be “strictly construed,” as public bodies are required to meet in the open.

The bureau cautioned the school board to confine future closed meeting discussions to the strict exceptions. It also asked the Decatur schools to make portions of closed session minutes available to the public.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout in a statement issued Friday said they’re reviewing the attorney general’s findings.