State: Decatur school board violated Open Meetings Act

DECATUR — The Illinois Attorney General's Office says the Decatur school board failed to properly follow state open meetings rules on three occasions last year.
However, a closed-session vote to approve a proposed $30,000 bonus for Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, was not among those deemed a violation because the biding vote on the issue was held during the public portion of a later meeting.
WAND-TV on Oct 28 asked the office to review whether the board violated the state Open Meetings Act, which outlines how elected officials conduct business. The legislation has several exceptions, including whether a board is talking about worker compensation and performance.
In a seven-page letter dated Wednesday, Joshua M. Jones, deputy bureau chief of the attorney general’s Public Access Bureau, said a review of recordings and minutes showed “the majority of the board’s closed session discussions” during the Sept. 8, 22 and 29 and Oct. 13 and 27 meetings “fell within the scope of the exceptions.”
However, the board also “improperly discussed certain topics” during Sept. 8 and 22 and Oct. 27 closed meetings, according to the advisory opinion.
According to the ruling, the school board improperly discussed on Sept. 8 making changes to its organizational chart to add a new position and the attributes the board sought in future candidates.
The act allows the board to discuss only “the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the public body, and collective negotiating matters between the board and representatives of its employees.” The exceptions to the Open Meetings Act are intended to allow the board to candidly discuss specific employees and not general employment issues.
On Sept. 22, the board improperly discussed whether to proceed with an agenda item and what course of action to take on the underlying matter, in violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The bureau also found a violation of the Act in the Oct. 27 meeting, when the board improperly discussed reorganizing the order of the meeting and its general meeting structure, as well as political considerations and the ability to keep a document from being requested and disclosed pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act.
In addition to closed session recordings, emails between board President Beth Nolan and Chief Operational Officer Todd Covault on the topic of Dase's proposed bonus were questioned, but ultimately the bureau decided there was no violation, Jones wrote.
Despite having given their approval of the bonus in the closed session, board members ultimately voted unanimously against its final authorization after 28 people gave public comments during the meeting, with some questioning the expense.
The agenda item said Dase "should be compensated $30,000.00 for his efforts and accomplishments in" fiscal year 2020. Dase, whose salary is $156,715, joined the district in 2019 and "directs and supervises all functions related to student learning and curriculum, budgets for curriculum, instruction, assessment and staff development; administers all functions relative to the federal and state grants and titles; develops, organizes and manages the day-to-day operations of the educational program," according to the district website.
The letter from Jones states that the exceptions under the Open Meetings Act are to be “strictly construed,” as public bodies are required to meet in the open.
The bureau cautioned the school board to confine future closed meeting discussions to the strict exceptions. It also asked the Decatur schools to make portions of closed session minutes available to the public.
District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout in a statement issued Friday said they’re reviewing the attorney general’s findings.
“As expected, the ruling concludes that the DPS Board of Education did not take improper action in closed session regarding a proposed bonus for the district’s assistant superintendent. The opinion from the AG’s office does state that some portions of conversations held in closed session on three dates fall outside the scope of closed session topics,” she said in an email.
“As such, DPS and its attorneys are reviewing closed session recordings from those three dates, as well as the request from the AG’s office that the board vote to make portions of these closed session meetings publicly available.”
