DECATUR — Working on vocabulary doesn't have to be a chore.

“We do a variety of activities,” said Megan Meyrick, a tutor with the Illinois Tutoring Initiative, during a session last week at Eisenhower High School. “I'm focused on language arts, so they spend an hour here with me doing different language arts activities, then we (tutors) swap and they spend an hour with math activities over there.”

The activities include word games, said Autumn Yard, who will be in seventh grade in the fall.

“We started out with Scattergories, and all those words up there (on sticky notes on the wall), we have to come up with sentences to go with them,” she said. “Yesterday we had to make a paragraph that used all of those words.”

Funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, the Illinois Tutoring Initiative divides the state into regions, hires the tutors, and the districts choose students who need the extra help, said Kim Champion, Region 4 coordinator, which covers Decatur.

The program began in January, lasts through the summer and will continue through fall, with students in grades 3 through 8 spending three days a week working on reading and math skills. The idea, Champion said, is to help them catch up after the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were closed and students were learning at home remotely. The program is a cooperative venture of the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois State University, the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Christelle Harding of Decatur's department of teaching and learning said the tutoring this fall will be part of the extended day program, when students spend the before- and after-school hours in academic enrichment and physical activities. The extended day program began in 2021 as a way to help Decatur Public Schools families with child care post-pandemic, and to give students a chance to get homework help, at no cost to families. Families choose whether they want their children to attend mornings, afternoons, or both, and which days of the week, depending on their own needs.

Adding the Illinois Tutoring Initiative tutors to those programs will serve students who need extra help, and those students will be pulled out of the regular extended day activities for the tutoring, Harding said.

“We also have an online math program for high school,” Champion said of the Illinois Tutoring Initiative. “Because it was developed in the wake of the pandemic, that's where they saw the greatest need — third graders who had missed those last couple of years, either not in school or hybrid, so they thought third grade was the best place to start (tutoring). And it goes up the grades from there.”

When the program began, she said, the students who had been in kindergarten, first and second grade during the pandemic were most affected, so third grade was the place to start the tutoring to help them overcome any academic difficulties they might have as a result.

The program serves 59 Illinois districts, 138 schools and a total of 2,176 students.

