Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1956 supports Lincoln Theater project

Lincoln Square Theater restoration project

A seat from the original Lincoln Square Theater has been donated for the theater's lobby by the Class of 1956 of Stephen Decatur High School to help with fundraising efforts for the restoration of the 1916 theater. 

 Provided photo

The Lincoln Theater held a press conference to introduce  ‘Friends of the Lincoln Theater’ board and plans to ‘Save The Lincoln Square Theater.’  

DECATUR — The 65th reunion of the Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1956 will be special for the Lincoln Theater.

The class bought one of the seats that used to be in the theater and has donated it to be kept on display in the theater lobby and used for fund raising by the Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater. A plaque defining the donation has been provided by Scott Bowers of Dynagraphics.

The seat will be on temporary display at the 65th class reunion being held at the South Side County Club on Sept. 18.

Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater is a non-profit group working to restore the historic theater, opened in 1916, which hosted live performances and movies for decades at 141 N. Main St. in Decatur.

Their hope is to eventually reopen the venue for entertainment, community arts and education events and make the theater available for rental as well. Contact them at (833) 333-7469, on Facebook or visit their website, lincolnsquaretheater.com.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

