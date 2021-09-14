Stephen Decatur High School Class of 1956 supports Lincoln Theater project

The seat will be on temporary display at the 65th class reunion being held at the South Side County Club on Sept. 18.
Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater is a non-profit group working to restore the historic theater, opened in 1916, which hosted live performances and movies for decades at 141 N. Main St. in Decatur.
Their hope is to eventually reopen the venue for entertainment, community arts and education events and make the theater available for rental as well. Contact them at (833) 333-7469, on Facebook or visit their website, lincolnsquaretheater.com.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Looking back at Decatur's Lincoln Square Theatre
A seat from the original Lincoln Square Theater has been donated for the theater's lobby by the Class of 1956 of Stephen Decatur High School to help with fundraising efforts for the restoration of the 1916 theater.