Stephen Decatur Middle School placed on soft lockdown after nearby shooting

DECATUR — Stephen Decatur Middle School was placed on soft lockdown on Friday afternoon after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex, the school district confirmed.

Decatur Police said they could not immediately provide any information to the Herald & Review about the incident.

Denise Swarthout, district spokeswoman, said police gave building administrators the go-ahead to allow students to leave who ride buses and those whose parents pick them up.

School personnel called the parents of students who walk to school to ask them to pick up their children, she said.

"The police were in contact with the school resource officer, and the principal and the staff said everything was very calm," Swarthout said.

