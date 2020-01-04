Stephen Decatur's PTO creates Angel Tree for classroom supplies: What items are needed, how can you help?

DECATUR – Angel Trees are not just for Christmas.
As winter break ends and teachers and students return to school on Monday, Jan. 6, the parent-teacher organization at Stephen Decatur Middle School has established an online Angel Tree and is asking for donations to classrooms to get them through the second semester.
“We know that school supplies go quickly, and with two quarters down we still have a half-of-year remaining,” read the post on the school's Facebook page. “In partnership with SDMS PTO, we have assembled a school supply Angel Tree Wish List from teachers and staff.”
A link leads donors to the page where classrooms are listed individually with the supplies they need: glue sticks, composition notebooks, staplers, disinfecting wipes, colored pencils.
“I bumped into a wonderful friend, Dr. Juanita Morris of J. Morris Enterprises, at lunch one day and we talked about SDMS and how our PTO had been doing since it's started,” said Amber Carr, the president of the parent-teacher organization. “From that conversation, we discussed partnering together for the Teacher/Office Supply Angel Tree. As always, I'm excited to support our teachers in any way we can.”
Donors can go to the site, choose a room and register that they're buying the hoped-for item, and drop it off at Morris' office, 1210 S. Jasper St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. If they'd rather contribute money, they can make checks payable to MDH Educational Foundation and the group will do the shopping and deliver the supplies to the school.
“We asked teachers to provide a list, three school or classroom supply items that would be helpful to receive when they return to school,” Morris said. “And what we found was, it was the simple things. Pencils, paper, construction paper, Kleenex, snacks and small incentives. If any company or business would like to donate supplies, we are more than happy to receive and sort them. All supplies received will be packaged according to classroom and delivered to the school on Monday, Jan. 27.”
Nearly all of the requested items, as Morris said, are inexpensive, but they are the kinds of things that are used up quickly and need to be replaced regularly.
The PTO formed early in the school year, after Thomas Jefferson and Stephen Decatur middle schools consolidated at Stephen Decatur.
“Our new PTO has been amazing,” said Penny Jones, a teacher and the adviser for the National Junior Honor Society. “They provided us with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and for Christmas we could fill out an Angel Tree request for our top three classroom supply wishes. They suggested anything from pencils to classroom incentive treats. Their support has been helpful in increasing teacher morale. I can't wait to see what I get.”
