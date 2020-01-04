Stephen Decatur's PTO creates Angel Tree for classroom supplies: What items are needed, how can you help?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donors can go to the site, choose a room and register that they're buying the hoped-for item, and drop it off at Morris' office, 1210 S. Jasper St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. If they'd rather contribute money, they can make checks payable to MDH Educational Foundation and the group will do the shopping and deliver the supplies to the school.

“We asked teachers to provide a list, three school or classroom supply items that would be helpful to receive when they return to school,” Morris said. “And what we found was, it was the simple things. Pencils, paper, construction paper, Kleenex, snacks and small incentives. If any company or business would like to donate supplies, we are more than happy to receive and sort them. All supplies received will be packaged according to classroom and delivered to the school on Monday, Jan. 27.”

Nearly all of the requested items, as Morris said, are inexpensive, but they are the kinds of things that are used up quickly and need to be replaced regularly.

The PTO formed early in the school year, after Thomas Jefferson and Stephen Decatur middle schools consolidated at Stephen Decatur.