'Stop the Violence' march planned May 28 in Decatur

DECATUR — A "Stop the Violence" youth march will take place at noon Saturday, May 28.

Sponsored by Shemuel Sanders, founder of Shemilah Outreach Center, along with The Salvation Army, Sen. Doris Turner, The Boys and Girls Club, Dynamic Threat, Old Kings Orchard, 704 and Perfected Prayze Ministries, the marchers will meet at noon at Hess Park and walk downtown to the Decatur Civic Center.

Sanders' daughter Shemilah, 22, was killed by gun violence in June 2020 and her killer, Paul M. Folks, was sentenced to 55 years in prison on May 4. Sanders has been outspoken in his desire to steer young people away from violence and founded the Shemilah Outreach Center in honor of his daughter, to mentor young people.

To donate water for the marchers, call (217) 519-8994 or drop off donations at Shemilah Outreach Center, 1414 W. Grove Road in Decatur.

