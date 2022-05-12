 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Stop the Violence' march planned May 28 in Decatur

Sanders_Shemuel 2 052921.JPG

In this May 2021 file photo, Shemilah Outreach Center's Shemuel Sanders and others march for peace down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur. The march, led by youth, began at Hess Park and proceeded to the Decatur Civic Center. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — A "Stop the Violence" youth march will take place at noon Saturday, May 28.

Sponsored by Shemuel Sanders, founder of Shemilah Outreach Center, along with The Salvation Army, Sen. Doris Turner, The Boys and Girls Club, Dynamic Threat, Old Kings Orchard, 704 and Perfected Prayze Ministries, the marchers will meet at noon at Hess Park and walk downtown to the Decatur Civic Center.

Watch now: Shemilah Sanders' killer gets 55 years in prison

Sanders' daughter Shemilah, 22, was killed by gun violence in June 2020 and her killer, Paul M. Folks, was sentenced to 55 years in prison on May 4. Sanders has been outspoken in his desire to steer young people away from violence and founded the Shemilah Outreach Center in honor of his daughter, to mentor young people. 

To donate water for the marchers, call (217) 519-8994 or drop off donations at Shemilah Outreach Center, 1414 W. Grove Road in Decatur.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

