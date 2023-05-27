Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Shemuel Sanders lost his daughter to gun violence three years ago.

Since that day, he has continued to reach out to Decatur’s youth and the rest of the community in an effort to end the suffering he and other local families have felt.

“We need to come together as one to fight this crime that’s going on in our city,” he said.

Approximately 100 members of the community, including clergy, community leaders, politicians and youth, participated in Stop the Violence Youth Peace March on Saturday, walking from Hess Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Decatur Civic Center.

As a Decatur native, Yolanda Minor said she was not intimidated by the 1.5-mile walk.

“Decatur’s not that big,” she said.

Minor works with youth in the Decatur Public Schools as a district coordinator, and also is vice president of the Shemilah Outreach Center, the host of Saturday's event.

But as a marcher, she wanted to show her support for the children and the community.

“We are unified and we want peace,” she said. “And I’m ready to walk.”

Stephen Decatur eighth grader Mia Chase was one of the youth taking part in the march. She recently was awarded a Peace Maker award at her school.

“By being a good person,” she said, “I like to comfort people and help them out. When people are doing wrong, I tell them that they are in the wrong. It helps.”

Chase said the march is another way for her to support positive programs.

“Violence is not the right thing to do,” she said.

Illinois State Senator Doris Turner is often found marching with groups such as the Shemilah Outreach Program.

“We have to do everything that we can to engage the community,” she said. “It gets so many young people involved. They feel like they are part of the solution.”

Turner admits change takes time.

“We’re not going to see a huge difference overnight,” she said. “But we can’t stop.”

Illinois Congress recently passed a budget with resources available for violence prevention and a focus on education and workforce development.

“That’s another avenue for us to address the violence that’s in our community,” Turner said. “The biggest cure to violence is people having a job.”

Antwane McClelland, who lost two sons from gun violence, has attended several marches alongside Sanders. McClelland continues to work among the youth.

“We’ve got the same common goal, that’s to save a kid’s life,” he said. “These are our next lawyers, our next doctors, our next athletes.”

The Rev. Deloyd Sanders wanted to represent Decatur’s clergy for the march.

“There’s one thing to talk it, but another thing to walk it,” he said.

As CEO and executive director for the Shemilah Outreach Center, Sanders created the center to provide opportunities for youth. Sanders said he stresses the need for youth to be prepared for the future.

“Maybe my program is not the program for them, but other programs are out there,” he said. “It takes a village.”

Shemilah Outreach Center offers programs such as a summer work program, a dance team and tutoring.

Saturday’s march is one of the projects designed to bring the youth together with positive role models.

“We have a lot of youth out here that have been affected by gun violence,” Sanders said. “But because of these peace marches and because of us leaders coming together and giving programs to these youth, it’s making a difference.”

