DECATUR — Oba William King is the youngest of three boys, and because his older brothers were busy “fighting over who's going to be like Dad,” King spent his time listening to the stories told by his grandmothers, mother and aunties.

In the area of North Carolina where King grew up, Black families preserve their African heritage by passing the old ways from elders to children, and storytelling was a big part of that, he said.

“I was a hyper child,” King said during a visit to Hope Academy on Friday, courtesy of the Decatur Area Arts Council and a grant from the Community Foundation of Macon County. “Stories made us relax. They made us quiet.”

Along with friend Mark Vaughn, who laughingly described himself as “musical accompaniment,” King told stories, led call-and-answer chants with the students, and shared his high-energy love of stories and songs.

Both men played African djembes, or hand drums, which they also planned to use in their appearance on Friday evening at the Decatur Area Arts Council, where King would his stories and lead a drum circle. Playing in a drum circle, Vaughn said, is not only shared musical enjoyment, but a bonding experience among the players, whether they excel at drumming or not.

“It's community,” Vaughn said.

King began his school presentation by showing the children the African heritage flag, with red, black and green stripes, and encouraged them to repeat after him: “Red, black and green, the most beautiful colors I've ever seen; red is for blood; black is for the people; green is for the land; now I understand.”

“The djembe is an African instrument,” he said. “It plays the rhythm of our heartbeat.”

One of his stories was called "Firefly and Little Star," and again he asked the children to repeat after him: “I see the light in you. You see the light in me. Together, we shine.”

He also noticed Ariya Wood wearing a tiara and sash proclaiming her "the birthday girl" and encouraged all the students in the gym to say "happy birthday" to her together.

Jami Frawley, gallery coordinator for the Decatur Area Arts Council, said the organization is working with the Sun Foundation, The Community Foundation of Macon County and the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum.

“Our philosophy is 'arts for all,'” Frawley said. “We try to bring the arts to people wherever they are, whatever age they are. So looking at Black History Month, we were looking at what traditional art forms people may not have access to here in Decatur, and storytelling is a big tradition in African culture.”

