Registration is $350 per team and each team is guaranteed to play at least two games. Concessions will be available and raffles will be held for prizes.
To register, email Tory Williams at realmenwearpink.diskey@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and the ongoing fight against breast cancer.
Diskey's campaign is dedicated to the cause of eradicating cancer and supporting those who have been directly impacted by breast cancer. His campaign has raised more than $60,000 since October 2020. The goal for this year is $30,000.
Michelle Watts is now cancer free after dealing with a rare cancer and chemo treatments. She still maintains a job and cares for her children. Next she will undergo reconstructive surgery and she finishes her chemotherapy.
Michelle Watts works at keeping a routine as she deals with cancer. She is cancer free but still receiving chemo until December. She is also starting reconstruction in the near future and has made plans to cover all her bases while recovering.
The large family kitchen is home for many meals at the Berneking home. Kathy makes lunch for the family which is Skip and Joan for this meal. Kathy supported Joan while she underwent treatment for breast cancer and is part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Lunch together gives another chance for Kathy Berneking and Joan Smith to share memories including some of the lighthearted ways they laughed during her cancer treatment. They are part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Tess Leckrone prepares to recreate areolas and nipples for a cancer survivor at her Artistic Cosmetics Salon. The micropigmentation or cosmetic tattoos offers a recoloring process to make the client feel more natural.
Tess Leckrone works on recreating areolas and nipples on a cancer patient. Making the breasts look more natural sometimes helps in the healing process for women. She has also worked on changing color and shapes for both women and men.
Melissa Newberry assists customers during the Dig Pink bake sale and silent auction at Thursday's volleyball game between Meridian and Central A&M high schools. While the event is a fundraiser, organizers were more pleased with the awareness it generates for breast cancer.
Cheyanne Critchfield and the Thomas Jefferson Middle School team also wore pink. Critchfield lost her grandmother to breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Thomas Jefferson was one of the teams wearing pink for the six team middle school soccer jamboree. Cheyanne Critchfield far left was wearing her pink for her grandmother who died of breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Several people added the names of friends and family who have confronted cancer during a balloon release as part of Paint the Park Pink in Mueller Park, presented by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Wearing their new real Men Wear Pink T-shirts, youngsters at 'Paint the Park Pink' dance to the music. The event hosted by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce had a number of activities at Mueller Park.
Photos: Decatur celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Take a look back at all the photos captured for our coverage of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Michelle Watts goes through her son Gavin's spelling list with him as part of their daily ritual. Watts has a very rare cancer but has not given in to the disease.
Watts continued to wear her stilettos or platform shoes as she went to chemotherapy.
Coconut has been a comfort for Michelle Watts as she deals with chemotherapy and her daily life while battling breast cancer.
Michelle Watts has worked hard to keep life as normal as possible while undergoing treatment for a very rare cancer. Like other mothers she has the discussions about computer time and homework.
Clinical research associate Alison Roberts distributes breast cancer screening information and goodie bags to motorists in the South Shores Kroger parking lot.
Oncology coordinator Patty Barding hands out breast cancer screening information and goodie bags to motorists waiting to get through the bridge construction on U.S. Business 51 in South Shores.
In the Berneking household there are many shared meals for friends and family. Kathy Berneking makes lunch for her husband, Skip and her stepmom Joan Smith.
Support from her family and a group called Facing Cancer Together helps Joan Smith keep a smile on her face.
A cancer survivor prepares to undergo micropigmentation to create the illusion of nipples on her reconstructed breasts from Tess Leckrone at Artistic Cosmetics Salon.
A cancer survivor undergoes the relatively painless procedure of micropigmentation or cosmetic tattoos to create the illusion of areolas and nipples.
Tess Leckrone works on recreating areolas and nipples on the reconstructed breasts of a cancer patient.
Elizabeth Rawls organizes the Pin-A-Sister breast cancer awareness program.
Elizabeth Rawls hands out the pictured pins during the Pin-A-Sister breast cancer awareness program annually on Mother’s Day.
Wayne Vining will continue to fight for cancer in honor of his sister, who died recently. He covered his Jeep in pink to promote cancer awareness.
Wayne Vining's latest addition to his Jeep is a flag with a pink ribbon and many words of encouragement.
A featured illustration on Vining's vehicle.
The Jeep includes several slogans and many words of encouragement.
From left, Wayne Vining and sisters Christina Bissey and Cindy Goodlick.
Even the Halo lights are pink on this special vehicle.
Christina Bissey sitting pretty in her pink Jeep.
Johns Hill Magnet School is raising money and awareness in the fight against cancer as part of a middle school soccer jamboree to benefit Come Together Let's Walk. They wore pink for the occasion.
Jazmine Fuller and Taylor Stolley work on paintings. Painting instruction was provided by Elizabeth VanHoutan McDermith of Paint Like Me Party.
Cancer survivor Twyla Eubanks, middle, talks about surviving cancer and the importance of women taking care of themselves prior to the balloon release at 'Paint the Park Pink.'
Participants in the faith walk spent their time thinking and praying for those affected by breast cancer. Paint the Park Pink was hosted by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Jacob Jenkins, chairman of the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, stops by the St. Mary's booth and finds out how difficult it is to find a lump.
Christina Bissey sitting pretty in her pink Jeep.
Decatur resident Dan Diskey had the honor of representing the American Cancer Society as a Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador for the Downstate Illinois region and is already looking to raise more for the cause.