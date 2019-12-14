Stuck for a Christmas idea for young person? How about a book?

DECATUR – A popular Facebook meme suggests a four-pronged approach to buying Christmas presents: Something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read.

If you have young relatives or friends and aren't sure about the “something to read,” the Decatur Public Library's children's department staff can help.

“It's fairly easy for adults to pick out meaningful, worthwhile books for babies, toddlers and preschoolers,” said John Schirle, library assistant. “Once they reach an age where they have a preference in types of stories, and certainly once they reach the age to read for themselves, however, it's important to have an idea of their reading level, or attention span level, if an adult is reading to them, and their interests before picking out gift books. There is no 'one size fits all' book for a third-grade girl, a sixth-grade boy, or a teen.”

Schirle suggests finding out what kind of books the child or teen has read at school or checked out of the library. Does he like fiction or non-fiction? Is she interested in history, outer space, learning to do something new? If you're reading to a child, he suggested a book of short stories, fairy tales, or a book that you can read a chapter at a time over a period of weeks.