Stuck for a Christmas idea for young person? How about a book?

DECATUR – A popular Facebook meme suggests a four-pronged approach to buying Christmas presents: Something they want, something they need, something to wear and something to read.
If you have young relatives or friends and aren't sure about the “something to read,” the Decatur Public Library's children's department staff can help.
“It's fairly easy for adults to pick out meaningful, worthwhile books for babies, toddlers and preschoolers,” said John Schirle, library assistant. “Once they reach an age where they have a preference in types of stories, and certainly once they reach the age to read for themselves, however, it's important to have an idea of their reading level, or attention span level, if an adult is reading to them, and their interests before picking out gift books. There is no 'one size fits all' book for a third-grade girl, a sixth-grade boy, or a teen.”
Schirle suggests finding out what kind of books the child or teen has read at school or checked out of the library. Does he like fiction or non-fiction? Is she interested in history, outer space, learning to do something new? If you're reading to a child, he suggested a book of short stories, fairy tales, or a book that you can read a chapter at a time over a period of weeks.
If you want a book you and a child can enjoy together, a book that guides an activity might be best: a cookbook, a book of science projects or an outdoor activity guide.
The library staff is always willing to help if you want to drop by and consult them.
Following are suggestions for various ages, compiled by the library staff:
Preschool
That's Not My Snowman by Fiona Watt, Usborne Books. One of a series of “That's not my ...” titles. Cute, simple and sturdy, good for small children.
Babies and Doggies, by John Schindel. Real photos of babies and dogs.
First 100 Words, by Priddy Baby. Real, easily-identifiable photos.
Hello, Animals! And Hello, Bugs! By Smriti Prasadam-Halls. Black-and-white photos with foil accents to provide pops of color.
Picture books
Finding Kindness, by Deborah Underwood. Illustrations encourage readers to see the ways kindness is all around.
Goodnight, Moon, by Margaret Wise Brown. Board or hardback formats, available in English, French and Spanish.
Early elementary:
Classics: How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss; The Polar Express by Chris van Allsburg, both of which can be read every year and enjoyed by all ages.
Religious Christmas: Voices of Christmas by Nikki Grimes, a picture book of free verse poems in the voices of characters from the Christmas story.
Five Minute Stories: A collection of illustrated short stories in topics from Star Wars to Winnie the Pooh and Disney princesses.
Kids starting to read chapter books on their own:
Owl Diaries series by Rebecca Elliott
Dragon Masters series by Tracey West
Eerie Elementary series by Jack Chabert
Press Start series, Thomas Flintham
Haggis & Tank series, by Jessica Young
Late elementary to middle school:
Dragonbreath, by Ursula Vernon. Danny Dragonbreath is a young dragon who can't breathe fire. Part cartoon, part text, with 11 books in the series.
Hamster Princess, by Ursula Vernon. Six in the series.
Bob, by Wendy Mass and Rebecca Stead. Lily doesn't remember much about her visit to her grandmother's rural Australian community five years ago, until she opens her bedroom closet and Bob, a green creature in a chicken suit, says “You're back. Took you long enough.” Why can't she remember Bob when they're apart? Why can't adults see him?
New illustrated Harry Potter series. Only the first four books available so far.
Wings of Fire series, by Tui T. Sutherland. Fantasy series with dragons as the main characters. Popular at Decatur Public Library and 13 books in the series so far, with three also available as graphic novels.
Graphic novels
Dog Man, by Dav Pilkey. Part-dog, part-man crimefighter. Funny and popular at the library.
Author Raina Telgemeier: Drama, Sisters, Smile, Ghost and Babysitters Club graphic novels.
Click, by Kayla Miller
Max and the Midknights, by Lincoln Peirce. Set in the middle ages, featuring troubador's apprentice Max. She wants to be a knight but can't because she's a girl. Then she discovers it's been prophesied that she will save the kingdom.
Non-fiction:
The Disney Princess Cookbook. Kid-friendly recipes.
The Zoom, Fly, Bolt, Blast STEAM Handbook: Build 18 Innovative Projects with Brain Power, by Lance Akiyama.
Grand Canyon, by Jason Chin. Incredible illustrations.
Hidden Figures: The Untold True Story of Four African-American Women Who Helped Launch Our Nation into Space, by Margot Shetterly.
Classics:
A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeline L'Engle.
The Chronicles of Narnia, by C.S. Lewis
The One and Only Ivan, by Katherine Applegate. Schirle said this may be too new to truly be considered a “classic,” but it's definitely beloved by kids.
Charlotte's Web, by E.B. White.
Any book you loved as a kid would be a good one to share with your own kids.
Teens:
Schirle said that with teens, it's critical to know their tastes and reading interests before choosing a book. Here are some that have proven especially popular at the library.
The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare, and the prequel series, The Infernal Instruments.
The Folk of the Air series by Holly Black.
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children series by Ransom Riggs.
Divergent series by Veronica Roth.
Arc of A Scythe series by Neal Shusterman.
