Student at Mount Zion High School tests positive for COVID
MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion school district in a social media post Tuesday said a student who was at the high school last week has tested posted for COVID-19.

"Through working with the health department, we have been informed that due to the timeline and student being asymptomatic, no one is currently at risk or needs to be quarantined from attending Mt. Zion High School. This evening we will conduct a deep clean and disinfection of the areas, however, they have also been cleaned several times since last week," the district said in the post. 

The district on Friday also reported a COVID-19 case at the Intermediate School. 

Students returned to class on Aug. 20.

Read the statement:

