Student hopes handmade cards bring cheer to Eagle Ridge

DECATUR — After schools shut down in March, Devan Jones was momentarily at a loss as to how she could complete her service learning hours.
Everything else was closed, too.
Her solution was to make cards for every one of the 98 residents at Eagle Ridge assisted living center in Decatur.
“I wanted hours but also wanted to do something people would appreciate,” said Devan, a student at Eisenhower High School who will be a senior in the fall. “It's a different time for everyone, and people in nursing homes can't have people come visit them.”
Devan has always been artistic, and she handmade each card. They're all different and while they aren't personalized because she doesn't know the recipients, they're bright and cheerful and she hopes they helped cheer up the residents. She included her email address in case any of them want to contact her, too.
“They're water color and wash paint, with ball point pen and small pieces of watercolor paper,” she said. “Some are washes with doodles and some are designs. I like creating, and I like doing art. It wasn't too much of a struggle because it's something I like to do anyway.”
Schools shut down in the spring because of coronavirus and nursing homes have limited contact with residents during the stay at home order.
Devan chose Eagle Ridge at random by looking up nursing homes and choosing one at random, she said. She doesn't know anyone who lives there.
“I remember when I met Devan when she was in kindergarten, she was the cutest little thing,” said Kristi Mullinix, who was one of her teachers when she was a child. “Devan has always been creative. She loved to color and create masterpieces. She had a wonderful imagination and a very kind heart. I have some beautiful cards she has made me over the years. She uses all types of materials to make her art. Devan is unique and not afraid to be her true self. She is just another example of an exemplary student from Decatur Public Schools.”
It took about two months to make all the cards after Devan called Eagle Ridge to find out how many to make.
She hasn't, as yet, figured out what she wants to do with her life.
“Zoology, pharmacy, I don't know,” she said with a laugh. “I have not decided at all.”
