Student hopes handmade cards bring cheer to Eagle Ridge

“I remember when I met Devan when she was in kindergarten, she was the cutest little thing,” said Kristi Mullinix, who was one of her teachers when she was a child. “Devan has always been creative. She loved to color and create masterpieces. She had a wonderful imagination and a very kind heart. I have some beautiful cards she has made me over the years. She uses all types of materials to make her art. Devan is unique and not afraid to be her true self. She is just another example of an exemplary student from Decatur Public Schools.”