Student numbers down in Decatur schools

Four schools have classrooms with more students than the cap of 24 students in grades K-2 and 27 students in grades 3-6, but Student Services Director Lawrence Trimble said due to the virtual learning environment, no staffing changes have been made as they would have in normal circumstances.

"We are working on an update that will give a trigger number on when we move students and move back to the pod concept," Trimble said. The pod concept allows students to be moved from one building to another in buildings grouped in geographical pods when a classroom is over the limit.

There are 36 staff vacancies in regular education and cross categorical special education positions, down from 61 last year at the same time.

Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dase said the district will announce on Oct. 30 what the plan is for the second half of the second quarter, and families are asked to log into Skyward to indicate their preference if a hybrid option of in-person and remote learning is possible by then.

In action items, the board approved the 2020-21 budget with changes made from the tentative budget including: