Students in Macon County Who Received a Scholarship for Fall Semester 2021

The Community Foundation of Macon County administers over 72 scholarship funds. Each spring, scholarships are available for students graduating from a Macon County high school. A few scholarships are specific to certain high schools and majors at the request of the donor.

Listed below are the 2021 recipients by high school, name of scholarship, and educational institution attending:

Argenta-Oreana High School

David Revelle — Blake Cowden/YLIA Leadership Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Decatur Christian High School

Addison Milligan – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Johnson University

Eisenhower High School

April Brown – James W. Thomas Education Scholarship, Millikin University

Devan Jones – Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Caleb McKinley – SuEllen Brauer Scholarship, University of Arizona

Hope Moore – Walter and Inabell Kirby Memorial Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Michael Pundt – Robin Vogel Memorial Scholarship, Western Illinois University

Terrence Tally, II – Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Abigail Tate – Robert G. and Mildred R. Turner Memorial Scholarship, Saint Louis University

Fanny Toledo – Leading the Way Scholarship, Millikin University

Rodney Walker, Jr. – Robert and Joy Witt Scholarship, University of Idaho

LSA High School

Morgan Wayne – AFSCME Local 612 Scholarship and the Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

MacArthur High School

Amanda Allgeier – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Bradley University

Rebecca Allgeier – Walter and Inabell Kirby Memorial Scholarship, Bradley University

Lanie Briscoe – MacArthur High School Class of 2010 Scholarship, Richland Community College

Taya Davis – Leading the Way Scholarship, Odessa Community College

Quincenia Jackson – MacArthur Lady Generals Scholarship, State Fair Community College

Daniel Love – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Olivet Nazarene University

Tarra McLaughlin – Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Nick Spannaus – David Petrowsky/YMCA Soccer Scholarship, Culver-Stockton College

Amari Walker – Zannie Rawls, Jr., Football Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Maroa-Forsyth High School

Lainah LaFollette - Matt and Natalie Beck/YLIA Leadership Scholarship, University of Iowa

Elizabeth Mann – Susan and Lloyd Swanson Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State University

Mason Ohlemeyer – Roberta K. Gorden Scholarship, Illinois State University

Allison Schelling – Young Leaders in Action/Wiesemann Family Scholarship, Illinois State University

Mavis Wang – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, Northwestern University

Bekiredamje Williams – Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, Millikin University

Meridian High School

Lyric Greenwood – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Millikin University

Hannah Warnick – Ad Club Scholarship, Richland Community College

Mount Zion High School

Dawson Kostenski – Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Emily Lewis – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, DePauw University

Jonathan Oliger – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Connor Phares – Lois M. Chervinko Scholarship and the Susan and Lloyd Swanson Memorial Scholarship, Butler University

St. Teresa High School

Hannah Hollis – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship and the Leading the Way Scholarship, Rockhurst University

Austin Hughes – Charles William Turner Scholarship, U.S. Naval Academy

Kaitlin Jedlicka – Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship, Saint Louis University

Grace Pugh - David Petrowsky/YMCA Soccer Scholarship, University of Notre Dame

Warrensburg-Latham High School

Sydney Pennypacker – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Millikin University

Rachel Smith – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, Lehigh University

Information on this and other scholarships may be viewed on the website at www.maconcountygives.org

