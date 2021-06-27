Students in Macon County Who Received a Scholarship for Fall Semester 2021

The Community Foundation of Macon County administers over 72 scholarship funds. Each spring, scholarships are available for students graduating from a Macon County high school. A few scholarships are specific to certain high schools and majors at the request of the donor.
Listed below are the 2021 recipients by high school, name of scholarship, and educational institution attending:
Argenta-Oreana High School
David Revelle — Blake Cowden/YLIA Leadership Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Decatur Christian High School
Addison Milligan – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Johnson University
Eisenhower High School
April Brown – James W. Thomas Education Scholarship, Millikin University
Devan Jones – Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Caleb McKinley – SuEllen Brauer Scholarship, University of Arizona
People are also reading…
Hope Moore – Walter and Inabell Kirby Memorial Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Michael Pundt – Robin Vogel Memorial Scholarship, Western Illinois University
Terrence Tally, II – Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Abigail Tate – Robert G. and Mildred R. Turner Memorial Scholarship, Saint Louis University
Fanny Toledo – Leading the Way Scholarship, Millikin University
Rodney Walker, Jr. – Robert and Joy Witt Scholarship, University of Idaho
LSA High School
Morgan Wayne – AFSCME Local 612 Scholarship and the Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
MacArthur High School
Amanda Allgeier – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Bradley University
Rebecca Allgeier – Walter and Inabell Kirby Memorial Scholarship, Bradley University
Lanie Briscoe – MacArthur High School Class of 2010 Scholarship, Richland Community College
Taya Davis – Leading the Way Scholarship, Odessa Community College
Quincenia Jackson – MacArthur Lady Generals Scholarship, State Fair Community College
Daniel Love – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Olivet Nazarene University
Tarra McLaughlin – Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Nick Spannaus – David Petrowsky/YMCA Soccer Scholarship, Culver-Stockton College
Amari Walker – Zannie Rawls, Jr., Football Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Maroa-Forsyth High School
Lainah LaFollette - Matt and Natalie Beck/YLIA Leadership Scholarship, University of Iowa
Elizabeth Mann – Susan and Lloyd Swanson Memorial Scholarship, Illinois State University
Mason Ohlemeyer – Roberta K. Gorden Scholarship, Illinois State University
Allison Schelling – Young Leaders in Action/Wiesemann Family Scholarship, Illinois State University
Mavis Wang – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, Northwestern University
Bekiredamje Williams – Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, Millikin University
Meridian High School
Lyric Greenwood – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Millikin University
Hannah Warnick – Ad Club Scholarship, Richland Community College
Mount Zion High School
Dawson Kostenski – Michael E. Shampine Memorial Scholarship, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Emily Lewis – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, DePauw University
Jonathan Oliger – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Connor Phares – Lois M. Chervinko Scholarship and the Susan and Lloyd Swanson Memorial Scholarship, Butler University
St. Teresa High School
Hannah Hollis – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship and the Leading the Way Scholarship, Rockhurst University
Austin Hughes – Charles William Turner Scholarship, U.S. Naval Academy
Kaitlin Jedlicka – Decatur High School Class of 1927 Memorial Scholarship, Saint Louis University
Grace Pugh - David Petrowsky/YMCA Soccer Scholarship, University of Notre Dame
Warrensburg-Latham High School
Sydney Pennypacker – Lynn D. Augustine Memorial Scholarship, Millikin University
Rachel Smith – Golden K. Kiwanis Club of Decatur Scholarship, Lehigh University
Information on this and other scholarships may be viewed on the website at www.maconcountygives.org