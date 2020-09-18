Students react to Decatur schools extending remote learning until November

"Virtual learning is just not a good way for someone like me who excels best with hands-on learning," said junior Jazmyn Schnetzler.

Said Jazmyn: "A house full of distractions is not a good place to learn," she said. "And keeping kids away from their high school experience like this is really sad."

Other students have accepted virtual learning. "While I think virtual learning is not necessarily ideal, I think that it’s a better option than in-person learning," said junior Evan Mellon. "While we all want things to feel normal, I understand that it’s not safe to go back, and lying to ourselves is only going to result in more harm than good."

Like most of his classmates, Evan wants to go back to school. But he has been watching the world's responses. "It’s selfish to demand that we go back, as it clearly still isn’t safe," he said. "Remote learning itself is fine, and I feel that the more I get used to it, the easier it becomes."

Eisenhower English teacher Matthew Sonder, 31, said he misses his students, as many teachers do.

"That being said, I believe that the district is making the right decision based on the data available and what they believe to be best for the health and well-being of both teachers and students," he said.