Students react to Decatur schools extending remote learning until November

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School junior Grace Schaefer was among the Decatur students reacting Friday to an announcement that virtual learning will continue at least through Nov. 13.
"We think it's better, safer," she said. "Most of us are OK with this online learning."
The students have had weeks to get used to the new process, which started at the start of the academic year in mid-August. School administrators in Illinois can decide whether to have in-person or remote learning or a mix.
Classes were canceled in March as COVID cases increased. Several districts in Central Illinois have transitioned to virtual learning. The Decatur school district over the summer announced it would be entirely remote.
Schaefer said she's aware of students who have struggled with the online learning. "But the teachers are working really, really hard doing overtime to try and keep students caught up," Grace said.
Not all of her classmates have the same feelings.
"Virtual learning is just not a good way for someone like me who excels best with hands-on learning," said junior Jazmyn Schnetzler.
Said Jazmyn: "A house full of distractions is not a good place to learn," she said. "And keeping kids away from their high school experience like this is really sad."
Other students have accepted virtual learning. "While I think virtual learning is not necessarily ideal, I think that it’s a better option than in-person learning," said junior Evan Mellon. "While we all want things to feel normal, I understand that it’s not safe to go back, and lying to ourselves is only going to result in more harm than good."
Like most of his classmates, Evan wants to go back to school. But he has been watching the world's responses. "It’s selfish to demand that we go back, as it clearly still isn’t safe," he said. "Remote learning itself is fine, and I feel that the more I get used to it, the easier it becomes."
Eisenhower English teacher Matthew Sonder, 31, said he misses his students, as many teachers do.
"That being said, I believe that the district is making the right decision based on the data available and what they believe to be best for the health and well-being of both teachers and students," he said.
The safety of his students is the most important decision, the teacher reiterated.
"I cannot imagine a world where an individual’s feelings about a matter superseded the reality of their situation," Sonder said. "Despite how much the current cultural climate seems to suggest otherwise."
The district Friday announced that parents will be notified again on Oct. 30 about what to expect for the second half of the second quarter, from Nov. 16 through Dec. 18.
The school district plans to provide a form in Skyward Family Access next week for families to discuss if they would choose a hybrid option, which may include both in-person and virtual learning. This information will help with the planning process for the remainder of the second quarter and into 2021.
How the Decatur area headed back to school amid COVID
Watch Now: New Millikin School of Theatre and Dance building begins classes
Watch now: Sweet corn sale held by Decatur FFA students
Watch Now: Maroa-Forsyth High School tennis maintains effort despite uncertain future
Watch now: Millikin University students get prepare for the new school year
Watch now: Lutheran School Association start classes in Decatur
Watch now: Aramark's Scot Gregory talks about the meals for Decatur Public School students
Watch now: St. Patrick Catholic School holds their first day of school
Watch Now: School spirit remains strong despite restrictions
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.