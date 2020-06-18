Summer free meal program in Decatur to continue beyond June 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Free meals made available by the Summer Food Service Program will continue for the remainder of the summer at the same Decatur locations and times, the Decatur Park District announced Thursday.

The program was scheduled to end June 30.

Children ages 18 and under are eligible for the free meals. Grab-and-go meals are available from 8 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, Hope Academy and Stephen Decatur Middle School, and 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Fridays at French Academy, Muffley, South Shores and Parsons schools.

Three days’ worth of meals are provided on Tuesdays and two days’ worth of meals are provided on Fridays.

For more information, call Jamie Gower, Decatur Park District director of recreation and facilities, at (217) 422-5911.