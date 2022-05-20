 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer lunch program kicks off May 31

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District and the Illinois State Board of Education will again offer free lunches through the summer and Decatur parks for children 18 and younger.

Teams of Yellow Hat leaders will be in parks during the lunch hour Monday through Friday, except on July 4, to provide activities and games.

The lunch schedule by park is:

10:30–11:30 a.m.: Oak Grove Park, South Shores Park, Overlook Adventure Park Lawn 

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Monroe Park, Mueller Park, Torrence Park

1-2 p.m.: Garfield Park, Hess Park, Johns Hill Park 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

