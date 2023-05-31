Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Nikki Raines loves Harry Potter and books like it with magic in them and on Wednesday, when she visited Decatur Public Library to sign up for the summer reading program, she also got to meet some Scovill Zoo animals thanks to the mobile zoo.

“I have the whole (Harry Potter) series at home,” said Nikki, 13. “I don't have a favorite. I like them all.”

The summer reading program kicked off this week and because Decatur Public Schools didn't dismiss for summer until Tuesday, the first day was a little slower than usual, said library assistant John Schirle, but Wednesday made up for it with a full children's department.

“Kids can earn rewards for reading or listening to books,” Schirle said. “We started yesterday but today is the first day that Decatur Public Schools are out, so we have a lot of people here today, and we have Scovill Zoo here with their mobile zoo and a lot of critters to pet, and listen to and learn about.”

The kookaburra, native to Australia and New Guinea, is not shy about letting go with his loud laughter and jungle calls, which Schirle laughingly said could be heard all over the library. Kids could pet a bunny, tortoise, ringneck dove and chicken, though the bunny and the dove seemed to get the most attention.

“We have a lot of programs going on all summer long,” Schirle said. “Science and art and nature and story times, READiculous doing their performances, so there will be lots of things for kids and families to enjoy at the library this summer.”

There's plenty of time to sign up for the program, he said, with a goal of reading or being read to for 25 days. Kids who meet their reading goals are eligible for prizes and even the youngest children can participate, Schirle said, if someone is reading to them. Families can visit the children's department in person or sign up online at decaturlibrary.org.

“We're here to get our reading logs and see the animals,” said Sam Yeagle, who brought Walter, 5. “Reading is so important. We're all strong readers and love to read books and we might as well get some prizes for it.”

Walter had made a tiger mask at one of the craft tables that were scattered throughout the children's department. Yeagle said he likes hidden picture books and dinosaur books, because Walter was too shy to say so for himself.

Caleb Sims, 6, likes Dr. Seuss and “Pete the Cat” books, and mom Arianna said she saw in the library newsletter that the mobile zoo would be there, so she brought him.

