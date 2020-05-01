Decatur summer reading program to begin online-only

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR -- The Decatur Public Library is planning to kick off its summer reading program online.

"Even though the beginning may look different, we still want to see you Dig Deeper - Read, Investigate and Discover," said Alix Frazier, reference librarian.

This summer, they're adding a digital app to enhance logging and tracking reading. The app is called Beanstack, and it includes additional challenges and reading towards a community goal, and tracking from anywhere so vacations and travel won't limit participants' ability to participate.

More information with dates and further details will be available the library's website, Facebook and Twitter. Visit www.decaturlibrary.org/summer-reading-program.

