Summer school programs available for Decatur students

DECATUR — The summer school programs for Decatur Public School students will look different this year.
Last year, summer school was online only. And this year, rather than a “summer camp” style of enrichment and outdoor activities combined with academic projects, there will be two full months of academic learning available to any student.
In a report to the school board at its April 27 meeting, Judith Campbell, director of teaching and learning for preschool through 12th grade, described the June 1-24 session as “restoration” and July 6-29 as “acceleration.”
“Students will have the opportunity to continue their learning around current grade level standards and skills, with the focus on reading and math (in the first session),” she said. “Students will focus learning on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, also known as STEAM, programs that will introduce standards and skills that our students will encounter in their upcoming grade level in the fall.”
Sessions will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on the site, with five hours of instruction daily four days a week. Host schools will be Hope Academy, with students from Hope, Stevenson, Parsons and Johns Hill; Baum School, with students from Baum and Muffley; Montessori Academy for Peace; Dennis School, with students from both Dennis campuses; South Shores School, with students from South Shores, Franklin and Oak Grove; Stephen Decatur Middle School, with students from Stephen Decatur and American Dreamer STEM Academy; Pershing Early Learning Center, serving preschool students and meeting 9 to 11:30 a.m.; Harris, serving alternative education students from regular and special education; MacArthur High School; and Eisenhower High School.
Registration is still open until May 7 and open to any Decatur Public Schools student, Campbell said. So far, 250 students are registered for June and 99 for July. Registration is available at www.dps61.org/summerprograms or families can click on the “summer programs” tab on the district homepage.
“We are looking to welcome students in person for our summer learning program, as we recognize that in-person and hands-on learning provide the best results,” Campbell said. “However, we do recognize there will be special circumstances where students will need virtual learning. We wanted to make sure that is recognized, that that option will also be available.”
The programs will be fully staffed with 270 teachers and staff, and the school board approved memoranda of understanding with the affected union leaderships at the meeting to allow for the extra duty under the contracts.
High school students will be able to participate in credit recovery and explore topics of special interest, and curriculum for preschool through eighth grade is designed to be fun and interactive, Campbell said. Transportation and breakfast and lunch will be offered to all students at no charge.
“It is our hope that our students get the opportunity to take advantage of the programs offered, as we look to welcome as many DPS students as possible to our program,” Campbell said.
Board President Beth Nolan asked if preschool students in other buildings were going to attend class at Pershing, or if those children would attend a program at their own school. Campbell said Pershing students would attend Pershing, while other buildings that offer preschool, such as Montessori and Dennis, would serve their own students.
The district website has a “frequently asked questions” tab that Campbell said should answer most families' questions, but if not, they are welcome to contact her.
“You're trying to reinvent summer school at a very difficult time and figure out the best way to serve our kids,” said Superintendent Paul Fregeau. “It's work well done. It's exciting we've had so many teachers sign up, and kids, already. It's going to be a good summer for kids.”
