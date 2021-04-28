Summer school programs available for Decatur students

Registration is still open until May 7 and open to any Decatur Public Schools student, Campbell said. So far, 250 students are registered for June and 99 for July. Registration is available at www.dps61.org/summerprograms or families can click on the “summer programs” tab on the district homepage.

“We are looking to welcome students in person for our summer learning program, as we recognize that in-person and hands-on learning provide the best results,” Campbell said. “However, we do recognize there will be special circumstances where students will need virtual learning. We wanted to make sure that is recognized, that that option will also be available.”

The programs will be fully staffed with 270 teachers and staff, and the school board approved memoranda of understanding with the affected union leaderships at the meeting to allow for the extra duty under the contracts.

High school students will be able to participate in credit recovery and explore topics of special interest, and curriculum for preschool through eighth grade is designed to be fun and interactive, Campbell said. Transportation and breakfast and lunch will be offered to all students at no charge.