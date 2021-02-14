Survey looks to develop more workforce training programs at local high schools

DECATUR— Officials are using a pipeline survey to help develop workforce training programs at local high schools.

Nicole Bateman, president of the Economic Development Corporation, said the Workforce Pipeline Survey is geared toward local employers helping to identify the qualities they're looking for in future employees.

Surveys conducted by the EDC are mostly on a "needs base" with a recent need to include more representation for the high school and young adult age group, a population that's "kind of missed in previous surveys when we talk about the workforce," Bateman said.

The survey can be be found at www.decaturedc.com/survey/.

Employers that take the survey are asked eight questions addressing workforce needs like preferred qualities in an employee, common causes of termination at their company and expectations of a recent high-school graduate seeking employment.

"They’re a natural resource for recruiting future employees," Bateman said of local high schools and highlighted those looking to build workforce curriculums in addition to agriculture and farming programs.