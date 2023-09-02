The sites include Culver House, once owned by John Culver who owned a monument business and created an electric company that became Ameren Illinois; the Governor Oglesby Mansion, formerly owned by Richard Oglesby who was Illinois' only three-time governor; the Hieronymus Mueller Museum, devoted to the inventor of the tapping machine, which improved the way homes connected to public water systems, and who created many other water and gas products that are still manufactured; the James Millikin Homestead, home of the founder of Millikin University; and the Staley Museum, with the history of A.E. Staley who operated the largest corn starch manufacturing plant, which became Tate & Lye and is now operated by Primient.