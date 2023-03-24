DECATUR — Michelle Holsapple has been a long-term sub in Decatur Public Schools for five years and is in the process of obtaining a teaching certificate through an online course.

“It's exciting because you're now (thinking), 'Oh, let me try this,'” she said of the things she's learning. “Oh, this works, wow. It's like an ah-ha moment.”

Florida and Illinois have a reciprocal licensure agreement that will allow the candidates, who will be licensed in Florida, to have their new licenses transferred to Illinois.

Because Holsapple has already begun, she will be reimbursed for what she has spent out of pocket. Most of the candidates who attended an informational open house on Tuesday have not yet begun and will have their tuition paid up front.

“I brought this to Ashley's attention,” said Cathy Briggs, who is about 80% finished with the course, speaking of Ashley Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs and strategic planning for Decatur schools.

Grayned brought the idea to the board of education, who approved a pilot program for five candidates, but interest was so high that the board increased that to 10 candidates and now to 25 and the hope is that it will be successful enough to make the pilot program permanent.

Jason Fox, director of human resources, said the district has 51 openings as of this week, and by offering the program to long-term substitutes, who are already acting as teachers and have developed relationships with students and other staff, the hope is to alleviate those shortages in Decatur and keep them as employees.

“We want you to like what you're doing so you stay in teaching forever,” Fox told the group.

The candidates will go through the application process for teaching jobs the same as any candidate would, Fox said, and won't be guaranteed the jobs they are filling as subs, but the district plans to do its best to place them in a position.

“The risk is on us,” Fox said. “If we don't have a position you're certified for, you're released from your three-year obligation.”

“I can't tell you how thrilled I am,” Superintendent Rochelle Clark told the group. “Coming back to Decatur was one of the best things I've ever done. I think you're going to find this place so rewarding that you're never going to want to leave.”

There will be hard days, she said, but if they ever feel that they can't handle the hard days, they should look at their students and remember why they wanted to teach in the first place.

“We had a really good turnout, 17 of the 19 who have confirmed (their participation),” Grayned said. “It's a mixed bag, which is great. Some students are already in the course, so the district was creative in reimbursing them, and then the students who will start. We wanted to remove barriers, so we're taking those costs on for the students.”

