Teachers, students react to Decatur Public Schools' plan to return to in-person learning

DECATUR — Michelle Vanderberg jokes that returning to school in person means “I'll have to wear real pants” as opposed to her favorite yoga ones, but she's happy to hear the news that Decatur Public Schools has a plan for returning to in-person learning in January.
“I really appreciate the district doing everything they can to keep us safe, and I know that going back will have its challenges, but I miss seeing my students and being able to make connections in person,” she said. She teaches second grade at Baum School.
On Friday, Decatur schools announced that, beginning Jan. 19, families who have chosen the in-person learning option will be able to send kids to their schools one day a week. Students will be divided into groups A and B, with one group attending on Tuesdays and the other group on Thursdays, while the rest of the students are learning remotely. Families could also choose to remain in remote learning full-time.
Beginning the week of Feb. 7, the plan is to have all students who have chosen in-person learning in school four days a week, with Wednesdays devoted to remote learning for all students. Again, those who chose to remain virtual will be able to do that instead.
District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said this plan depends on the situation in the community regarding COVID-19, and plans could change if numbers continue to rise.
“As to what would prevent this from happening — we are watching the County and School Metrics on the (Illinois Department of Public Health) COVID tracking website, as well as staying in close contact with the Macon County Health Department to determine whether health factors in our county and region would support returning to in-person instruction,” Swarthout said. “We will continue to watch and evaluate these metrics leading up to a possible return to in-person instruction.”
Illinois schools in March canceled classes as COVID cases increased. The state over the summer said schools could resume and administrators could pick whether to have in-person or remote learning or a mix.
Numerous districts switched to virtual learning as infection rates climbed again. The Decatur district has been remote since the start of the academic year.
Not everyone is as happy about going back.
“Seems like a crazy idea to schedule in person when the hospitalization and death rates are higher than ever,” said parent Jake Tolbert. “Education is vital, but keeping our community healthy and living should be an even higher priority.”
That's also the way Scarlett Wells feels. Her three children, students at Montessori Academy for Peace, will remain in virtual learning, she said. She and two of the children have both had COVID-19 in spite of taking every precaution, with only daughter Kristal remaining negative. Wells herself is still not well even weeks later due to pre-existing conditions that made the virus hit her hard.
“The percentage of adults in our community who feel this virus isn't serious prevails,” she said. “Too many kids returning to school are parented by adults who don't respect the risk to my health as an immuno-compromised adult. I even asked my children's opinion. Not one of them have a desire to return yet, and this viewpoint was solidified when one human exposed us to the virus unnecessarily.”
"Here's my opinion,” said her son, Nik Weibull. “Even though some of me wants to go back, I don't want the virus again. I want to stay safe and there's other people who might die from the virus. I don't want my friends to get sick."
And Kristal, the only member of the family to escape contracting COVID-19, added, “Why would you go back when the virus is still going on and it's the second wave now? I have no idea why anybody would do that."
But Eisenhower High School senior Jalyn Pearce is looking forward to the return. As a student ambassador to the school board, Jalyn has surveyed her friends and other high school students and knows that many of them are struggling in virtual learning, both due to the challenge of taking classes online-only and due to the social isolation.
“I think it is good for people to have a choice to return for in-person learning,” she said. “Even if it is for one day per week, that’s one day to be able to check in and learn with your teachers, and to get some of that personal connection back that we are missing. I feel a sense of hope and relief after hearing the plan for DPS today.”
It's been tough for teachers and students, said Dennis School teacher Sara Nave. Some students can't navigate online learning as well as others, and if parents aren't available or aren't equipped to oversee their work, they're not learning as well as they do in person.
“I am thrilled,” Nave said. “I have many students who have struggled virtually either because they do not have parental support at home or because they lack the motivation. These are the students who are going to excel when we go back in person.”
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
