DECATUR – Members of the Decatur Federation of Teachers and Service Employees International Union rallied outside the Keil Administration Building ahead of the Sept. 12 school board meeting.

The two unions are both negotiating new contracts as both unions' contracts expired June 30.

“This is not the first time we've had a rally outside this building and it probably will not be the last,” DFTA President Michelle Mitchell told her fellow union members. “We're in a fight for our students, for our jobs, for respect, to be a part of this family they keep saying we're a part of, for the stability of the district. We make a difference.”

Being a teaching assistant in Decatur Public Schools, she said, is a hard job, physically and emotionally draining. Teaching assistants often hold a second job to make ends meet, which is one of the sticking points in negotiations, she added. The teaching assistants want higher pay.

“We are here because we care,” she said. “We keep showing up for our kids because we care. We pull double and triple duties because we care.”

Another issue, she said, is the 30 open positions for teaching assistants. While she understands that every business and school district has the same problem, DFTA's concern is Decatur.

The Service Employees International Union Local 73, which is security officers, custodians and maintenance employees, are also working without a contract because theirs ended on June 30, the same day DFTA's did. While federal mediation begins on Monday, both unions say they have tried to negotiate in good faith and have not been able to make progress.

“This is a special day,” said SEIU President Johnny McClendon, “as we in Local 73 join with our union brothers and sisters. You are with us and we are with you.”

Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the district does not comment on contract negotiations.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, attended the rally and told union members that union issues are “what I live and breathe.”

“We have to really think about all the things our unions have done for us, and brought us through and brought us to where we are, and I have no doubt that that same energy that got us to where we are in the union movement is going to be there to push you through and get you a fair contract that you need and that you should have had long before now,” she said.

During the last contract negotiations in 2019, DFTA went on strike for three days and discovered their health insurance benefits had been suspended. They said they were told benefits would be reinstated when they returned to work, and the district reinstated those benefits when members returned to work at the end of the strike.

That contract was finally settled after more than a year of negotiations. DFTA and the district have been negotiating this contract since the spring.