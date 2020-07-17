Teaching assistants reach agreement with Decatur schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the union that represents teaching assistants.

The two sides said in a joint statement released Friday that they had reached an agreement July 14 for the contract, which covers 2019 to 2023.

Members of DFTA voted to ratify the contract Friday. The DPS Board of Education will vote at its meeting Tuesday, July 21, to accept the contract agreement, the statement said.

Details of the agreement are being withheld pending Tuesday night’s vote.

DFTA and the Decatur school board have been negotiating a new contract since before August 2019, when the previous contract expired. Teaching assistants have worked without a contract since then. The most recent round of talks began in April 2019 and have included a federal mediator, and a break in talks during the initial shutdowns caused by COVID-19.