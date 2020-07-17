You are the owner of this article.
Teaching assistants reach agreement with Decatur schools
Teaching assistants reach agreement with Decatur schools

Members of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants rally prior to the negotiations held with the Decatur public school board in November 2019.

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with the union that represents teaching assistants. 

The two sides said in a joint statement released Friday that they had reached an agreement July 14 for the contract, which covers 2019 to 2023. 

Members of DFTA voted to ratify the contract Friday. The DPS Board of Education will vote at its meeting Tuesday, July 21, to accept the contract agreement, the statement said. 

Details of the agreement are being withheld pending Tuesday night’s vote.

DFTA and the Decatur school board have been negotiating a new contract since before August 2019, when the previous contract expired. Teaching assistants have worked without a contract since then. The most recent round of talks began in April 2019 and have included a federal mediator, and a break in talks during the initial shutdowns caused by COVID-19. 

The union represents 275 hearing interpreters, licensed practical nurses, hearing-vision technicians and teaching assistants. Members went on strike for three days in October, but returned to work after learning they would not be able to access health insurance benefits.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

