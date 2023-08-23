DECATUR — A new bargaining session between the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants and Decatur Public Schools has yet to be scheduled.

Federal mediation has been requested for the ongoing contract negotiations between the union and the district, but no mediation dates have been set and further talks will not be set until the two sides have met with a mediator, said Jennifer Hill, media director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

The union contract expired on June 30.

Several members of DFTA attended Tuesday's school board meeting, wearing matching blue T-shirts.

"The sea of blue that you see behind me is just the tip of the iceberg, that desire to be treated and valued and respected," President Michelle Mitchell said during public comments. "We are regular ed, special ed, sign language interpreters, behavioral specialists and hearing and vision technicians that make sure that not only DPS 61 is run like a well-oiled machine, but the Macon-Piatt counties. Our contract expired on June 30 and we have several times met with the district to settle a new contract, to no avail. We've gotten a lot of hard no's. Our goal is not to disrupt student learning. That not only hurts our students, but our staff and our parents. The confidence in the district is also affected by that."

Insurance costs are high, she said, and teaching assistants are overworked because positions are unfilled.

"We are your boots on the ground, that keep you held up," she said. "But we feel that we are the least valued. We ask that the district show appreciation for us and to settle our contract as soon as possible."

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the district does not comment on contract negotiations.

The union is asking for a wage increase, which they say will help with recruiting, the right to enroll their own children at their workplace, and a year-round pay schedule. Teaching assistants do not receive paychecks during the summer break.

Negotiations began in March and the request for mediation was made after the most recent bargaining session on Aug. 10.

The union went on strike in 2019 during the last contract's negotiations, though that has not been considered so far this time.

DFTA represents more than 300 employees of Decatur Public Schools and the Macon-Piatt Special Education District.

