Texas school shooting puts attention on safety measure in Central Illinois classrooms

DECATUR — Visitors to Decatur Public Schools can only enter buildings by being buzzed in through secure entries, and must pass through the school office, providing a photo ID which is scanned into a system, before being allowed into the building itself.

School security measures are on many people's minds after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, where 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old who had first shot his grandmother before crashing his car near the school and fleeing into a classroom. The shooter is also dead.

The state of Illinois requires active shooter drills to be held annually at Illinois schools, and most school personnel also undergo ALICE training regularly. ALICE, or Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evaluate, ensures staff is prepared to react to an active shooter or intruder in a school.

“We are also in the process of hiring a director of safety, diversity, and equity who will be responsible for ensuring district-wide training for staff,” said Decatur Superintendent Rochelle Clark. “We are outlining mandatory training for security that involves active shooter training to take place during the upcoming school year.”

School resource police officers are on duty in both MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools and Stephen Decatur Middle School, while other buildings share police officers, and all buildings have trained security personnel on staff as well, Clark said. Metal detectors are used in the high schools and middle school as well.

Central A&M Superintendent DeAnn Heck said officers are not assigned to specific buildings in that district but are available when needed.

“Our local police are wonderful support and are often a presence in the schools,” Heck said.

Visitors to the district's buildings must be buzzed in through the office.

COVID restrictions prevented the staff undertaking ALICE training in the last two years, she said, but that will resume with the coming school year, and was a regular part of training prior to the pandemic. Students are often reminded that if they see or hear something that doesn't seem right, they should inform an adult immediately.

Maroa-Forsyth staff members meet with law enforcement annually for updated training, said Superintendent Kristopher Kahler, and a police officer is primarily assigned to the high school but also is a presence in the middle and elementary buildings on a regular rotation. The district also uses a system where visitors must provide a state-issued ID for access to the building and that ID is run through the system for a background check before visitors are allowed inside.

Curt Nettles, superintendent for the Clinton School District, said they practice active shooter drills annually with an optional additional drill, “if we feel that we need to make any changes or tweak it or anything.”

“We want students and staff to know how to behave and how to react. … but if we’re drilling too much, it can create complacency and also we don’t want those thoughts, especially in our younger kids’ heads, too much,” Nettles said.

Clinton’s five school buildings have single points of entry with doors locked by default, he said.

Visitors are screened by building personnel through cameras and speakers before being admitted to the schools’ offices.

The district’s school resource officer, Mike Bennett, covers all five buildings and “does a fantastic job of training our administration and staff on what to do in a crisis,” Nettles said, noting they do training beyond the drills.

Bennett reviews possible scenarios with staff and teaches the appropriate behavior and decision-making skills at least once per school year, the superintendent said.

Nettles said he met with Bennett and the Clinton Police Chief Robert Lowers on Wednesday to review their security measures and plans, and had more police presence in the buildings than a typical day.

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Nettles said he sent a message to staff “reminding everyone what their jobs are and to be vigilant.”

“When this sort of thing happens, it just creates a heavy feeling. You start your day and you try to push through knowing when those people in Texas are going through and you feel for them,” he said. “We have our kids in front of us and we have to push through, but everybody feels a heaviness.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

