The Herald & Review's No. 2 story of 2019: Decatur Public Schools move ahead with changes

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.
DECATUR — Students at Decatur Public Schools continued to see changes in 2019 under the district's strategic plan to transform into a "destination" for families.
A major component is the BOLD facilities plan, which aims to renovate school buildings, add air conditioning at those that lack it and reduce the number of facilities from 22 to 17.
This year, Stephen Decatur Middle School was renovated to add students from Thomas Jefferson Middle School. In the first weeks of the school year, some parents voiced concerns about fights and overcrowding, scheduling issues and phone problems that made it difficult to contact the school. A town hall in September was held to discuss issues, and the school re-established its parent-teacher organization later in the fall.
Also this year, Harris Elementary combined with Hope Academy, and the K-12 alternative education program moved to Harris.
Next year, the plan calls for the following changes:
- closure of Durfee Technology Magnet School;
the combination of two Montessori programs in the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School;
- expansion of South Shores Elementary;
- growth of Dennis School into two buildings, including the French STEM Academy;
- movement of French students into what is now Enterprise Elementary.
Another major issue for Decatur Public Schools in 2019 has been ongoing negotiations between district leadership and the union that represents teaching assistants. Talks began in April and reached a stalemate in the fall. The teaching assistants went on strike for three days in October, returning to work after learning they would lose their health insurance benefits.
Several subsequent meetings with a federal mediator have failed to bring a resolution.
Health insurance costs are a major sticking point. Teaching assistants say they cannot afford the cost increases for the family coverage being proposed by the district. The district says it is offering reasonable benefits, including a high-deductible option.
The situation attracted national attention when two Democratic presidential candidates, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, tweeted in support of the teaching assistants. Both have made a "Medicare for All" health insurance system part of their campaign platforms.
The two sides are set to meet again in January.