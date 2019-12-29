The Herald & Review's No. 2 story of 2019: Decatur Public Schools move ahead with changes

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2019. Join the conversation at herald-review.com/letters.

DECATUR — Students at Decatur Public Schools continued to see changes in 2019 under the district's strategic plan to transform into a "destination" for families.

A major component is the BOLD facilities plan, which aims to renovate school buildings, add air conditioning at those that lack it and reduce the number of facilities from 22 to 17.