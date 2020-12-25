The Herald & Review's No. 6 story of 2020: Decatur schools navigate remote learning, prepare to return

Throughout the month of February, the district will phase in more in-person days for different age groups. By Feb. 22, all students are set to return four days a week, with one day remote. The plan is subject to change based on COVID-19 numbers and guidance from the state and local health authorities, officials have said.

Parents had the option to choose for students to remain in remote learning or go to school in person, and only those students who chose the in-person option will attend in person through Feb. 5. The district has reopened the form in Skyward for families to indicate their preference starting Feb. 8. That form will be available until Jan. 8.

The district is also moving forward with its BOLD facilities plan in spite of the pandemic. The new Johns Hill Magnet School building is on schedule to be finished and ready to open by August. Also in August, Parsons and Stevenson will combine at Parsons, and Franklin and Oak Grove schools will merge at Franklin.