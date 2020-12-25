The Herald & Review's No. 6 story of 2020: Decatur schools navigate remote learning, prepare to return

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were? Comment here.
DECATUR — Students in Decatur Public Schools have been learning at home since mid-March.
Over the summer break, as school districts struggled to create plans that in many cases were a hybrid of in-person and remote learning, Decatur Superintendent Paul Fregeau announced that the first quarter, at least, would be fully remote. Later came the announcement that the first half of the second quarter would, too. And finally, after Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked schools to consider remote learning until Jan. 15, Decatur schools elected to do exactly that.
On Dec. 4, the district released its “Return to Learn” plan, which will commence on Jan. 19, with students divided into two groups. Group A will attend in person on Tuesdays, group B on Thursdays, and all students will be remote on the other days.
Throughout the month of February, the district will phase in more in-person days for different age groups. By Feb. 22, all students are set to return four days a week, with one day remote. The plan is subject to change based on COVID-19 numbers and guidance from the state and local health authorities, officials have said.
Parents had the option to choose for students to remain in remote learning or go to school in person, and only those students who chose the in-person option will attend in person through Feb. 5. The district has reopened the form in Skyward for families to indicate their preference starting Feb. 8. That form will be available until Jan. 8.
The district is also moving forward with its BOLD facilities plan in spite of the pandemic. The new Johns Hill Magnet School building is on schedule to be finished and ready to open by August. Also in August, Parsons and Stevenson will combine at Parsons, and Franklin and Oak Grove schools will merge at Franklin.
Originally Baum and Muffley were to combine at Muffley, but that decision has been changed and both campuses will continue to be open. Additions are underway at Parsons and Franklin to accommodate the larger number of students, and committees will report to the school board in January on their recommendations for name changes to those buildings, or possibly to leave the names as they are.
This year, Garfield and Enterprise Montessori programs combined into the Montessori Academy for Peace in the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building, French Academy moved to the former Enterprise building, and Dennis School expanded to two campuses, adding the former French Academy building and changing the names to the Kaleidoscope and Mosaic campuses.
Next steps in the BOLD plan include redrawing buildings' boundaries, which has not been done for a number of years; consideration of a one high school plan that would continue to utilize both buildings; new playgrounds at elementary buildings; upgrading athletic facilities; and consolidating the district offices, which are currently spread among several locations.
