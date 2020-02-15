These Maroa-Forsyth students dreamed a dream in times gone by

Choreographer Tony Capps said he is not afraid to present the young thespians at Maroa-Forsyth with a challenge.

“We believe in (the students),” Capps said. “We've done shows with these kids for 25 years now and every year, we feel like they can do more. And until they tell us, or show us, that they can't we're going to push the envelope.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Their reputation is such that they've been invited to compete in the Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards this year, the high school equivalent of the Tony Awards. Only 80 schools in the state are considered, and the winners will be announced in June. The students who win the major categories will be invited to compete in the Jimmy Awards, the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, in New York City.

Liv Crabtree, a junior, said the students aren't unduly intimidated by the difficult material. She will portray Eponine.

“We have the best group to do this right now,” she said. “This is the perfect time and the perfect people to do this.”