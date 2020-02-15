These Maroa-Forsyth students dreamed a dream in times gone by

MAROA – “Les Misérables” is a formidable work in all its forms: the 1,900-page novel by Victor Hugo, the Broadway musical and the Oscar-winning 2012 film.
And Maroa-Forsyth High School students will present the musical Thursday through Sunday, April 3-5. Thursday's show is a dinner theatre. For tickets, visit maroaforsythmusicals.ludus.com or call director Christopher Weisenborn, (217) 794-3463, ext. 1153.
“It's a really big process of trying to understand, not only your own character, but other characters who influence your own, and how that character interacts,” said Kadric Bretz, a sophomore who portrays the lead, Jean Valjean. “It's really a whole bunch of stuff you have to understand, and human interaction is a big part of that. I feel like (it requires) really embracing and immersing yourself in the show.”
The show will rely on prerecorded backing tracks rather than live musicians because the music is so difficult to play, said director Christopher Weisenborn, who played in the pit orchestra for the show at the Little Theatre a few years ago. While he has faith in the abilities of the high school's musicians, and the tight rehearsal schedule, he decided it was best to use tracks instead.
Choreographer Tony Capps said he is not afraid to present the young thespians at Maroa-Forsyth with a challenge.
“We believe in (the students),” Capps said. “We've done shows with these kids for 25 years now and every year, we feel like they can do more. And until they tell us, or show us, that they can't we're going to push the envelope.”
If you feel lousy, you have company.
You have free articles remaining.
Their reputation is such that they've been invited to compete in the Broadway in Chicago Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards this year, the high school equivalent of the Tony Awards. Only 80 schools in the state are considered, and the winners will be announced in June. The students who win the major categories will be invited to compete in the Jimmy Awards, the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, in New York City.
Liv Crabtree, a junior, said the students aren't unduly intimidated by the difficult material. She will portray Eponine.
“We have the best group to do this right now,” she said. “This is the perfect time and the perfect people to do this.”
Last year, said sophomore Max Berry, the production was “Mamma Mia,” a musical based on the works of the Swedish pop group ABBA, which is lighthearted. Going from that to the dark tale of broken dreams and unrequited love in 19th-century France that is “Les Mis,” as it's known, is quite a leap, but one the students are ready to tackle.
The musical is near the top of Coletin Towner's most favorite works of all time, he said, which made it obvious that he would want to be a part of his school's production of it. He will portray Marius.
"Les Miserables," French for “The Miserable Ones,” focuses on Jean Valjean, who has spent two decades in prison for stealing bread to feed his sister's starving child and while the novel includes long passages about history and culture, the musical tells the story of eight main characters, with the overall themes of loss and redemption. Maroa-Forsyth's production has a cast of 70 and a crew of 10, with sets that were partially created with the help of industrial arts classes at the school and some that were used in the Little Theatre's production of the musical, where Weisenborn has served as music director for several summers.
______________________________________________________________
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter