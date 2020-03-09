This Decatur school offers ukulele and xylophone clubs for students of a musical bent

“It's third through sixth grade and there's usually about 20 that come,” Faulkner said. “They know about five or six chords now, after only doing this about two months, so that's really impressive. They can tune them on their own and they're very independent with it. If they've learned something on their own, they come up and show it to us.”

The school provides ukuleles for the students to use, and Faulkner teaches them to play using a combination of her own knowledge – she plays, too – and YouTube videos that provide popular songs with ukulele chords on the screen so the kids can follow along.

“It's a really accessible instrument for them, and it allows them to play these fun pop songs that they know,” Faulkner said. “They can combine singing and ukulele playing which is fun for them. Half of them come in during their lunch and recess to practice, they finish their lunch in like, two seconds, so they can come in to play, which is really cool.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Another group Faulkner oversees at the school is the xylophone ensemble, the only one in the Decatur School District as far as she's aware. The fifth- and sixth-grade musicians take turns on the various sizes of xylophones to make harmonious sounds: glockenspiel, soprano, alto and bass.