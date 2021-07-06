Time to catch up on kids' immunizations for school

DECATUR — The first day of school is coming sooner than you think, and if you still need to get your kids' immunizations and physicals scheduled, now's the time.

“I have a ninth-grader and just made his physical appointment this morning for his ninth grade and sports physical,” said Decatur resident Megan Meyrick. “Soonest opening was a couple weeks out but plenty before the start of the school year.”

While the Meyrick family is caught up and planning ahead, during last year's COVID-19 shutdowns and remote learning, a lot of families nationwide let those childhood immunizations, optometrist and dental visits slide, according to a study just released by the Centers for Disease Control.

The study analyzed immunization data for 10 states and found a sharp decrease in vaccine doses administered during March through May of 2020 compared with the same period during 2018 and 2019, a shortfall officials said puts “U.S. children and adolescents at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.”

With so many schools in remote learning, kids weren't in classrooms and schools didn't push it if the students weren't up-to-date on required immunizations.

“Last year, not only did certain key organizations shut down, but also a lot of parents and families were hesitant to seek well-child care during the pandemic,” said Dr. Tricia Scerba at Crossing Healthcare. “People weren't going out. It was kind of a one-two punch there.”

Crossing did not decrease hours or close down, but they saw fewer routine patients, and not just those with children in school, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Now we're seeing the outcome of that, so now we've got kids needing well-child care and vaccines that didn't get it last year added to the normal number,” Scerba said. “We're trying to encourage patients to come in now. We'd much rather see them in June and July than have a crush in August and September.”

In pre-COVID days, Crossing partnered with First Christian Church and Decatur Public Schools for a back-to-school clinic, where families could get physicals and immunization for their kids. While nothing has yet been scheduled and creating such a clinic is daunting in light of continuing restrictions on numbers, there is a hope that something will be possible.

The Macon County Health Department is increasing and expanding clinic hours to help with increased demand and, potentially, a greater population that needs to utilize their services, said Marisa Hosier.

“We are also doing vaccine catch-up for patients when applicable,” she said.

With Decatur Public Schools returning to an almost-normal school year in the fall, with five days a week in person, the rules about immunizations will be enforced, said Angela Wetzel, coordinator of health services for the district. Students will have to have their immunizations up to date and their physicals and other required exams done by Oct. 15 or be excluded from the classroom.

Last year the requirements were in place, too, but students learning by remote for much of the year made it less pressing to get those done. When Decatur schools returned to in-person learning in late March, students who did not have their immunizations done had to continue in remote learning, Wetzel said.

“Last year we weren't able to do extra clinics or anything, because (health care organizations) were doing the COVID vaccine, and before that they were doing testing,” she said. “And this year they're going to do a back to school clinic where they can come in and get their immunizations, but that's still in the works. It'll be closer to the time when we return to school. We have better attendance when it's closer to the start of school. And there are a lot more opportunities this year to get everything done before school starts and before the Oct. 15 deadline.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.