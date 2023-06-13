Decatur Public Schools released the following timeline of events that officials say led up to Tuesday’s announced closing of the two Dennis Lab School buildings. It has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Oct. 24: First meeting between Superintendent Rochelle Clark and Dennis administration to discuss next steps for the future of Dennis Lab School, its grade-level separation and staffing needs.

Nov. 2: Clark met with Dennis administration to further discuss future needs, including space for more classrooms and furniture.

Feb. 7: Clark and district administration attended Dennis faculty meeting to discuss school needs and set up for 2023-24 school year. Staff raised concerns that included issues with the heating, ventilation and cooling systems, ceiling leaks, wood damage under carpet and more. Clark also discussed revising grade levels.

March 7: At a faculty meeting, Clark and district administration tell staff they are still trying to get a structural analysis scheduled, preferably on a day with few students in attendance.

April 17: Clark talked with Dennis assistant principal about what Dennis team felt would be best for both campuses. Staff wanted to keep grade levels status quo for 2023-24 school year and to conduct an equity audit of fixtures and furnishings compared to other facilities.

May 30: Initial structural analysis completed on-site at both Dennis Lab school buildings by Philip Holthaus, structural engineer with Champaign-based Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering and Testing, Inc.

May 31: Both facilities closed, based on the initial analysis findings.

June 1: Klinger & Associates from Quincy completed an in-depth study of both Dennis Lab School buildings and sent the final analyses to district administration late in the day on Thursday, June 8.

Tuesday: Administration announces both Dennis Lab School buildings will be closed during the 2023-24 school year.

